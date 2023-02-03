The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Discovery Center has reopened to visits from the public as of Wednesday after a 3-year closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Discovery Center, located at in LLNL's Livermore Valley Open Campus at North 2500 Greenville Road in Livermore, features exhibits related to the laboratory’s research programs, institutional history and community role.
During the closure the center went through renovations and added many new exhibits.
Science Education Program Manager Joanna Albala said visitors will get to “walk through an updated model of the target chamber from the National Ignition Facility (NIF), learn more about LLNL’s role in the fight against COVID, and view an exhibit on our science in space.”
The center supports the laboratory’s educational outreach initiatives by providing grade school students with hands-on scientific content.
Popular displays including pedaling energy bikes and trivia games will be joined by exhibits including LLNL’s CubeSat satellite — a modular nanosatellite used for optical sensing in low Earth orbit; NIFFY, the Laboratory’s own wooly mammoth and highlights of the Laboratory’s scientific achievements over the last 70 years presented through a history tunnel.
The “Fun with Science” field trips for fifth grade students will also resumes. Students are given a chance to learn about concepts of light, lasers, optics and physics through demonstrations, hands-on activities and science displays.
The Discovery Center is open to visitors from noon to 4.p.m. Monday through Friday.
Field trips are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required. For those unable to attend or participate in person, the virtual Discovery Center and videos of “Fun with Science” will continue online.
For more information on the Discovery Center visit https://www.llnl.gov/community/discovery-center or email discoverycenter@llnl.gov.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.