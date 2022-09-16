Editor,
Almost every few days there is dismal news about the American economy, that is suffering from the policies of President Biden and his local Democrat, Rep. Josh Harder.
In the past 20 months, Biden, Harder and other Democrats have done much to damage our economy, accumulating $3 trillion more in federal deficits and taking at least 30 anti-oil industry actions.
Even Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has admitted that one of the purposes of the sleazy-named Inflation Reduction Act is to “rid ourselves” of oil and gas.
We’ve had $5-$7 per gallon gas prices, soaring food prices with 8.5 percent inflation, a recession and now we’ve learned in the last few days that U.S household wealth fell by a record $6.1 trillion in the second quarter.
If that isn’t enough, Biden and Harder have dropped the hammer again on the middle class with their irresponsible student debt policy that is expected to cost EVERY taxpayer more than $2,000, according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation.
One of ex-President Barack Obama’s top economists was scathing in his assessment, as Jason Furman called it “reckless” and pouring gasoline on the current inflationary fire. Do yourself a favor. Vote for Tom Patti.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
