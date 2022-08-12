A Tracy man who was convicted in a widely publicized torture case from 2008 is set to be released from prison next week, but San Joaquin County prosecutors have rallied to make sure that he stays in prison for what was supposed to be a life sentence.
On Tuesday San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazer hosted a press conference at the DA’s Stockton office to restate the case against Anthony Vincent Waiters, 43, a former youth football coach and one of four people convicted in the case.
In March the Board of Parole Hearings approved Waiters’ release, the first time he was eligible for parole. Verber Salazar contacted Governor Gavin Newsom right afterward stating her opposition to Waiters’ release, detailing the facts of the case that she said should make him ineligible for parole.
Newsom responded on July 23, requesting an en banc hearing, where the Board of Parole Hearings Executive Board will reconsider the case. It’s on the board’s Aug. 16 agenda.
Salazar and Deputy District Attorney Angela Hayes, the prosecuting attorney who sent Waiters to prison, described how the victim, Kyle, 16 years old at the time, was held captive for more than a year in a situation that grew increasingly abusive.
When Kyle finally escaped from the Tennis Lane house and went into the lobby of In Shape City health club on Tracy Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2008, he was emaciated, covered with soot from being chained next to a fireplace, with the 3-foot chain still attached to his leg, wearing only thin boxer shorts, and he bore open and infected wounds, burns and scars from the torment inflicted upon him.
Over the next 2 years the story of his ordeal was revealed in court documents and hearings as the perpetrators of the crime were held to account. Three of the people, including the couple who lived in the Tennis Lane home with their four young children, and a woman who was identified as Kyle’s foster mother, accepted plea deals. Waiters insisted on having a jury trial, after which he too was convicted of numerous violent felonies.
The residents of the Tennis Lane home, Michael Luther Schumacher, 47, and Kelly Layne Lau, 44, and Kyle’s foster mother Caren Ramirez, 57, all pleaded guilty in late 2010 to multiple counts of inflicting injury upon a child, causing great bodily injury, and use of a non-firearm weapon, as well counts of willful cruelty to a child resulting in possible injury or death, false imprisonment, making criminal threats and assault with caustic chemicals. Ramirez was also convicted of child stealing.
Ramirez got the longest prison sentence, 34 years, and Lau received 33 years. Both are now inmates at California Institution for Women in Corona. Ramirez is eligible for parole in July 2035 and Lau will be eligible for parole in October 2030. Schumacher is an inmate at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad and will be eligible for parole in October 2030.
Waiters was convicted in late 2010 of two counts of aggravated mayhem, meaning he caused permanent injury, two counts of corporal injury to a child plus counts of child abuse and endangerment and false imprisonment by violence. Waiters is incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, and Salazar said he is scheduled to be released on Aug. 19.
Hayes noted that he received 11 years as a determinate sentence, and then a life sentence, but she also explained that the state’s parole rules mean inmates don’t serve those full sentences.
“In California life doesn’t mean life. It means 7 years,” she said. He became eligible for parole last August. The parole suitability hearing was postponed until this past March, when his release was approved.
“I’m not faulting the parole board in general, it’s just like any other job, but in this instance they got it wrong,” Hayes said.
“Mr. Waiters did not acknowledge his guilt at the time and so Kyle had to instruct him in a class of courage and character, two traits Mr. Waiters is severely lacking, because I was at his parole board hearing on March 30, virtually. Mr. Waiters now can recount to you the atrocities he inflicted on Kyle, as though he’s reciting a grocery store list.”
“I did not believe that the parole board officers could be duped, that they could consider this a one-off. That this -- well you admitted you were wrong and were well-coached, as long as you admit your wrongdoing and you say a few mea culpas you’ll get out -- and that’s exactly what happened, much to my dismay and shock.”
Tracy Police were at Tuesday’s press conference as well, including Sgt. Ryan Knight, who investigated the case as a detective, and Chief Sekou Millington, who was not working in Tracy at the time, but has learned of the case through detectives and people in the community who helped police investigate the case.
“I have already been in contact with a few witnesses in this case, just as recently as yesterday, who are extremely horrified and scared, who are fearful of death threats to them by Mr. Waiters, who they believe would return home, in which he lived and tortured the victim in this case, Kyle. There’s no room for this kind of evil in our city, in our nation,” Millington said.
Verber Salazar added that it was a relief that Ramirez, Schumacher and Lau accepted plea deals as it served as an acknowledgment of their role in the crime, while Waiters made Kyle relive his ordeal with one of his tormentors there in the courtroom.
“He made him get there and testify for a lengthy period of time about every minute that he endured during that lengthy period of time of abuse in front of a jury of 12, and judge, and bailiffs, and had to be cross-examined by an aggressive attorney, who is doing their job, I understand, but it’s a lot,” Verber Salazar said.
“It’s retraumatizing our victims again to have to get up there and to look at the person in the room that caused this harm, the person that could have saved you, who could have stopped a lot of this harm, by simply calling 9-1-1.”
According to court documents, including Waiters’ appeal case from 2014, Kyle had lived with Ramirez, a friend of his mother’s, on and off since he was about 8 years old, and stopped going to school when he was about 11 or 12. Verber Salazer noted that Ramirez brought Kyle to live with Schumacher and Lau in August 2007. While there he was expected to care for the couple’s four other children and do household chores.
In January 2008 Ramirez moved in and the abuse began to escalate. At the time Waiters, a neighbor and friend of Schumacher, would visit two or three times a week. At one point he brought over a bat to hit Kyle with, and had punched the boy in the face.
By summer Kyle was forced to sleep in the garage without a bed or blankets, and the women also reportedly restrained him using zip ties, and had poured lighter fluid on him. By October he was restrained with a chain and two padlocks connected to a table, and was forced to sleep in the hearth of the fireplace.
Verber Salazer noted that Waiters wasn’t just aware of the abuse as a frequent visitor to the home, he also participated by hitting Kyle with the bat and also by heating up the bat and burning him with it.
“He could have been a hero and called 9-1-1. Instead he participated in and escalated the amount of cruelty and torture and abuse this child received. He made a decision that day, and he made it over, and over, and over again to continuously and systematically abuse a child.”
Court documents also describe a night where one of the women choked Kyle with a belt until he passed out and his arm ended up resting on the hot fireplace grate, resulting in severe burns. Ramirez and Waiters reportedly poured bleach on the burn and covered it with butter and salt. On another occasion Waiters reportedly cut open Kyle’s arm with a steak knife, and again they poured bleach on the wound before covering it with butter and salt.
Court documents also cite several instances where Kyle was doused in lighter fluid, and in one case his pants were set on fire.
During this time Kyle was able to convince one of the children in the home to bring him Schumacher’s keys, and he took and hid the key to one of the padlocks. On Dec. 1, 2008, he tried to escape, was caught and cut on the back with a meat cleaver, and chained again by the fireplace.
“The victim overhead the conversation and believed that inmate Waiters and inmate Schumacher would murder him upon his return. The victim knew his only chance of survival was to try to escape a second time. He waited until Caren Ramirez had left the room and unchained himself as quietly as possible and ran to the back yard,” Verber Salazar said. “Kyle jumped on the trampoline to launch himself over the retaining wall, and ran into the In Shape City gym located directly behind the Schumachers’ home.”
From there he went into the lobby of the gym, where staff members took him in and called police.
After describing the abuse, Verber Salazar said she’s grateful that Newsom asked for another hearing, and she hopes the public will contact the parole board to urge the board to rescind Waiters’ parole.
“This is not a man who should be released back to our community after only serving 12 years. This is not a man that our community deserves to have to live among us. This is not a man who should ever be by children.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
