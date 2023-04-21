Lust: a constant preoccupation with sexual pleasure.
Sadly, every female on the planet has experienced the negative effects of this culture of desire.
Pornography in America is a $10 billion a year industry that fuels that desire. The media, fashion industry, cosmetic industry and even the medical profession are also fueling the desire for sexual pleasure. Even the top leaders of our country can be overcome by it.
This desire showed up recently in a report on sexual assault at the US Air Force Academy. Ten percent of the female students experienced sexual assaults, 12% experience rape or attempted rape. Sixteen percent of American adolescents aged 14-17 were sexually victimized in the past year.
American women are not the only victims. Twenty percent of American girls were victims of child sexual abuse. There were 38 rapes reported per 100,000 people in the US last year, but estimates are that only 19% of rapes, completed or attempted, are reported annually. If that estimate is accurate that means there were approximately 201 rapes per 100,000 people.
Only 11% of the reported rapes ended in an arrest.
Tracy had 34 reported rapes per 100,000 people last year. If that number is only 19% of the actual, that would translate to 179 actual rapes.
More than 90% of the 168,449 incarcerated women in the US have experienced sexual assault or physical trauma before their incarceration.
Sadly, 70% of all sexual abuse committed against women is by someone they know. Someone they trusted!
Wes Huffman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.