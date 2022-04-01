Editor,
Recently, I was made aware of a smear campaign on Facebook against Councilmember Dan Arriola, specifically against his family members. I wish to refrain from summarizing the content of these posts out of respect to his family, but I want to point out that these kinds of posts and campaigns are not new to our city.
For too long, our city has been victim to the ugly side of a divisive political culture. This toxicity has only been fueled by social media outlets highlighting or bumping up posts with the greatest number of reactions by users, which are more than likely to be negative.
This negativity only serves to divide our community and further the interests of individuals and interests who benefit. While our community is facing an increase in the costs of living from housing to fuel to necessities, it seems many of the loudest voices are more focused on smearing one another than providing actual solutions to our problems.
I urge my fellow residents to stay vigilant as we head into this next election season. Division sows distrust, and distrust only serves those who will benefit from it. And in the end, our community as a whole bears the consequences.
William Muetzenberg, Tracy
