Editor,
A superior court has ordered the City of Tracy and Surland Companies to unwind the last amendment to their Ellis development agreement. The parties must agree on four things: the offer of dedication for transfer of 16 acres from Surland to the city; the balance due of Surland’s $10M contribution; approval of the Ellis infrastructure plan; and city approval of the community-driven aquatic center designs completed by Surland, without which, there is NO GUARANTEE an aquatic center will ever be built at Ellis as promised.
But the city has created barriers: The city attorney ignores Surland’s requests to schedule meetings, only two in-person meetings in 6 months, December 2022 and June 2023; Councilmembers Evans and Bedolla refuse good faith meetings with Surland executives; and, Evans, Bedolla, and Davis have created a toxic work environment at city hall. They malign the integrity and motives of Mayor Young and Councilmember Arriola; they effectively fired their top-rated, professional city manager; they censured Mayor Young because of minor infractions and unfounded allegations; and they’ve sown division in the community during non-partisan community events.
At one recent community event I attended in Ellis, Evans and Bedolla slandered Young and Arriola, proclaiming to the audience that they are bought off by greedy developers. They made false criticisms of Surland and its executives, saying they’re only interested in building houses and never the aquatic center and are stealing money from Ellis residents’ kids. They criticized our community group advocating for the aquatic center. And then incited Ellis residents to sue Surland for delays in the aquatic center.
The solution to all this is simple. Our council and city attorney need to start working for ALL the people they serve and build the aquatic center as promised for the past 18 years!
Sandi Taylor, Tracy
