The men and women of Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management San Joaquin’s police force received recognition during a morning ceremony at Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin for vetting over 600 commercial trucks with a 100% accuracy rate in support of the Presidential COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit initiative, providing free tests to the American public.
Representative Josh Harder, from California’s 10th District, presented a Congressional Record to the department on Aug. 23 for their hard work and dedication to this critical mission.
Jonathan Mathews, DLA Installation Management San Joaquin site director, kicked off the event in the fire bay, conveying his appreciation for the department and letting them know that he and the DLA Distribution San Joaquin Commander, Marine Col. Kevin Chunn and his leadership team, appreciate everything they do.
“You (police personnel), fire personnel and our dispatchers are here 24/7, including holidays when your families are celebrating without you. You are here standing in the heat and cold at the gates, patrolling buildings and the installation perimeter,” said Mathews. “I am so proud of you and want to say thank you for all that you do.”
Harder personally thanked the police department for keeping the installation safe and getting their jobs done even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you for all the incredible work you have done in our community in keeping this installation safe. While businesses shut down in the Central Valley and in Tracy, this installation made sure the Armed Forces were getting what they needed across the globe and for sure for the police department that had to make sure the installation functioned smoothly,” he commented.
“Your job didn’t get easier, it got tougher with longs days. Thank you for the job you do and thank you for making sure 100% of deliveries to this facility are successful. You are a testament to the spirit of the Central Valley.”
Immediately following the ceremony, Harder received a tour of the police’s MILO Range Training Simulator and learned how important it is for officers to train in different scenarios for real-world events.
• Annette Silva is Executive Officer DLA Installation Management San Joaquin
