Applications are being accepted for individuals interested as serving as docents for the San Joaquin County Historical Museum at Micke Grove County Park in Lodi.
The first of 12 classes are set to begin in the morning on Sept. 18.
The classes are taught by experienced docent graduates with class participants learning about San Joaquin County’s history, the museum’s living history and educational programs, pioneer chores and how to give guided tours on the museum’s 18-acre campus.
Attendees also get hands-on experience in rope making, blacksmithing and corn husk doll making.
For more information on the 2023-24 Docent class call (209) 331-2055 or education@sanjoaquinhistory.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.