A mini-documentary video has been completed and is available for online viewing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Banta Carbona Irrigation District.
The video, produced by the Sacramento video-production firm of J Comm, Inc., delves into the district’s history, challenges and triumphs to deliver a reliable supply of irrigation water to the farmers of row crops and orchards.
The video includes reports from BCID board members and staff along with growers within the district, according to Nick Janes, president of J Comm.
Organization of the district of some 18,000-plus acres of land southeast of Tracy was made official on March 8, 1921, when the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors certified the results of an election, which resulted in a 3 to 1 margin of “ yes” votes to form the tax-levying district.
But officially creating the district in 1921was just one step toward actually delivering irrigation water pumped to fields from the San Joaquin River. That took another five years, until 1926, after financing had been secured and construction of pumping stations and canals completed.
Here is the link to find out more of the history the Banta Carbona Irrigation District and its impact on Tracy area agriculture: https://vimeo.com/640561959.
