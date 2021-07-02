Tracy businesses spent over a year adhering to federal and state guidelines meant to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including wearing masks, being physically distant and having capacity limits for their patrons.
Now that California reopened its economy on June 15, businesses have been able to operate at full capacity, with no social distancing restrictions and much looser mask mandates. Businesses and residents alike have been adjusting with little-to-no issues, thankful to see the town running back on pre-pandemic cylinders.
Sierra Rodda, a Tracy resident, has been supporting businesses downtown since the start of the pandemic and shared her excitement about California reopening, noting that she has started to notice businesses getting busier with less restrictions.
“I’m really excited, and I think it’s about time. It’s been closed for too long,” Rodda said.
Businesses downtown, from restaurant to retail, are excited as well.
Mike Trotter, owner of Town & Country Cafe, said his business is one of the fortunate ones to be busy during such hard times.
“From Christmas last year to the current day, it’s been incredible,” Trotter said. “The community has been overwhelming with support.”
Town & Country Cafe still regularly disinfects its six-feet-apart tables and employees are still wearing masks. He mentioned that 98% of Town and Country’s staff is also vaccinated.
“I still think that there’s still people who are nervous,” he said. “That’s why we are going to continue to do that for a while until everything gets back to the normalcy that we’re used to.”
For the guests, Trotter said he is okay with CDC’s rule that states those who are vaccinated do not have to wear a mask. He mentioned how his establishment will not treat vaccinated guests differently than those who are not vaccinated.
“I don’t care either way. I just want you to have a good meal,” Trotter said. “That’s all we care about, giving you good service and giving you good food.”
Since June 15, Trotter said there has been a slight increase of customers but has more so stayed consistent.
“The community has been so supportive of us during 2020 and all of it,” Trotter said.
Trotter said he hopes that all the success Downtown Tracy is experiencing right now will stay that way because he recognizes how hard businesses struggled during the beginning of COVID-19.
Elizabeth Garcia, owner of My Best Friend’s Closet, said the main priority is making the customers feel as comfortable as they would in their own home and allow them to wear or not wear a mask without the fear of being judged.
“We came up with a plan that if someone came in and was wearing a mask that we would respect that and we would put our mask on,” Garcia said, adding that they will accommodate their needs. “If they weren’t wearing a mask, then we were comfortable around them without a mask.
Currently, My Best Friend’s Closet still has a plastic divider in front of the register as a barrier between the cashier and customer but will also have face-to-face communication with customers if they say it's okay to approach them.
California’s reopening of the economy has seen an upturn in business according to Garcia.
“It’s been great. We’re so happy with our sales and with the way everybody is responding when they come in,” she said. “They feel really happy and bring our vibe to a higher level because we’re always pretty happy here. It’s been a great thing, you know, income wise.”
Since June 15, Garcia said she started to see the customers that used to regularly come in before COVID-19.
“Everybody seems to be in a really good positive mood, and we’re starting to see old faces we haven't seen in a year,” Garcia said.
Garcia mentioned that the communication and support from the city about what the plans are for merchants over the past year have been helpful and important to downtown businesses.
Ken Cefalo, owner of Main Street Music, Inc., said the music store continues to thrive after opening 27 years ago.
“We’ve got tremendously loyal customers who keep visiting and purchasing from us,” he said. “This year, in 2021, business is actually very good. We’re actually up from 2019.”
Cefalo said instruments are disinfected regularly in between music lessons. Plastic shields are provided between students and music teachers for singing lessons and staff continues to wear masks in order to make customers feel comfortable. To accommodate customers’ needs, Main Street Music, Inc. also provides virtual lessons for those who may not be comfortable with in-person lessons.
“We did everything we could to keep things clean,” Cefalo said. “We put a wash station in the front (of the store) for the students.”
Cefalo said he is surprised by how much people miss live music lately and it makes him excited to get back to some sort of normality. Since June 15, he said most people are excited about the reopening but also have some concerns about COVID-19.
Further down the 10th Street strip, Barista Coffee House owner, Sanjiv Sharma, said since June 15 he has noticed an influx of people walking downtown and has been seeing familiar faces he hasn’t seen in a year due to fears of going out in public and contracting COVID-19.
“I definitely have a lot more foot traffic and a lot of people are coming in, sitting, eating and drinking,” he said, adding that it feels normal again.
Sharma said he believes the public has confidence about going out in public again because California reopened the economy on June 15. He and his staff make sure to disinfect the tables and countertops to ensure the shop’s cleanliness.
From his point of view, Sharma says his customers are happy to be socializing again.
“Now people are sitting in, and it looks more lively,” Sharma said.
Barista’s is not 100% open yet because the shop only has two tables available with limited chairs inside the establishment. Sharma said he tries to maintain social distance in his coffee shop but the choice to wear or not wear a mask is up to the customer.
“My employees are wearing masks. We’re just trying to be protected on our end,” Sharma said.
Sharma said he personally thinks California reopening its economy is great for Tracy.
“I think this is great because people want to spend money, they want to go outside,” he said, adding that people were “less happy” when California was not fully open.
Although California reopened, Barista’s does not have enough staff at this time for the shop to expand its hours of operations.
“I need to have at least five to six more (employees) to get to a point where I could be open from six in the morning to six in the afternoon,” Sharma said.
However, Sharma wanted to inform the Tracy community that Barista’s is here to stay and appreciates all the support from the locals in town.
“Thanks for the support from all the locals who’ve been coming during the hard times and good times,” he said. “We really appreciate that and we’re always gonna cater to our community.”
