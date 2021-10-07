The Tracy City Council agreed on Tuesday that the city will adopt a new set of rules to allow outdoor dining downtown in the public right-of-way. At the same time, the council also agreed that it will not extend the permit, due to expire next week, that presently allows dining in some downtown parking spaces and parts of 10th Street.
The “parklet” concept allows a restaurant owner to convert parking spaces in front of a restaurant into an outdoor dining patio, pending approval of individual permits, good for three years, for each restaurant. The permit process allows city planning and development staff to review the design of barriers around the parklet, such as concrete planters separating the parklet from the street.
Parklets will be allowed only on 10th Street between Central Avenue and A Street, Central Avenue between 11th Street and Sixth Street, and Sixth Street between Central Avenue and D Street.
Until those parklets are established the downtown streets will go back to way they were before Tracy City Center Association created the “streatery” concept in response to COVID-19 restrictions, which prohibited indoor dining during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
Council discussion at its Sept. 21 meeting included consideration of an extension of TCCA’s streatery permit until the end of the year. That permit established outdoor dining on the north side of 10th Street between B Street and Central Avenue, making that a one-way street, and also converted some parking spots on Central Avenue and Sixth Street for outdoor dining.
The TCCA board voted on Sept. 28 to not pursue extension of that permit, which expires on Oct. 14. Economic Development Manager Michael Nimon, in his report to the council, noted that the TCCA board was in unanimous agreement that merchants wanted to reopen 10th Street for two-way traffic, allow access to parking on the north side of 10th Street, and clear the streets for upcoming holiday parades, including the Halloween-related Candy Crawl scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.
Both actions were on the council’s Consent Calendar, a part of the agenda where several matters are voted on at once with no discussion. They passed on a unanimous vote.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
