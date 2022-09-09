Editor,
Tuesday City Council Meeting discussion on an emergency moratorium on cannabis retail store: Some argued that cannabis downtown is more of a danger to the children than, say, another location. The reoccurring safety concerns heard appeared to be directed mostly at the cannabis storefront planned for 10th and B street.
In considering the danger to children coming in close proximity to a cannabis storefront, it was debated how it is more dangerous than the proximity to businesses serving alcohol in the downtown area.
Looking at children's safety as the primarily concern appeared to be the close proximity to two businesses on 10th Street in the downtown area, the dance studio, located across the street from Bistro 135, which has a bar in the restaurant that many families patronize, and the music store, located next to the brewery. It would appear that these concerned citizens are able to accept that the City of Tracy has the ability to regulate alcohol in a manner safe for children in the downtown area but not cannabis.
Both Nancy Young, who is running for a second term as Mayor, and Veronica Vargus, who is running for State Assembly, supported ordinance changes but didn’t support an emergency moratorium after listening to the safety concerns brought before council. It didn’t appear that a strong enough case for safety met the threshold required in using an emergency moratorium.
There is the city’s painful past when the emergency moratorium process had been used improperly in trying to restrict warehouses from locating adjacent to the 205 by using it to influence desire rather than safety as the emergency process is intended for. But Mayor Young and Councilwoman Vargas did offer an alternative motion for a vote to support considering ordinance changes that the concerned citizens were asking for.
Karen Moore, Tracy
