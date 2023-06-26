The seventh annual Downtown Tracy Artwalk joined the Saturday morning farmers market crowd, showcasing a variety of visual and performing arts at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Photographers, painters and sculptors joined musical performers in and outside the Grand Theatre as they highlighted their talents for visitors.
The Artwalk partnered with the Tracy City Center Association to bring the free event featuring local visual and performing artists, vendors, and community organizations to the Saturday morning market crowd. Past Artwalks have been held on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Selected participants are invited to display and sell art, offer activities, network, perform for tips, promote services and collaborate with other artists at no cost.
The next Artwalk will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22 , with the final Artwalk of the season taking place during the Downtown Wine Stroll from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.
