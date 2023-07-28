Dozens of people showed up for a benefit to help pay for the funeral expenses for Isaias Hernandez, a local food vendor who was found deceased in his Ninth Street home on July 13.
The fundraiser, organized by his family members, first brought folks to Lincoln Park where they planned to set up food trucks, a raffle and host other vendors contributing to the benefit. The entire operation had to pick up and move when staff from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department arrived and informed the group that the city requires permits for events like this, including the serving of food and the fundraising, to be held in city parks.
Organizers quickly moved to a parking lot in front of a residence on Collin Avenue, where they set up shade tents and vendors soon arrived to serve food to the crowd, with people making donations through food tickets and raffle tickets.
“We’re basically getting the community together because he was well-known,” said Zuleyma Galindo, mother of Hernandez two sons, ages 4 and 6.
She said that funds raised will enable them to bring him back to Tlaxcala, Mexico, where he is from originally, for burial.
“It makes us really proud that a lot of the community is coming forward to help put him to rest. It really means a lot to us, so we are really, really grateful that everyone has come to support us.”
Hernandez death is being investigated by the Tracy Police but is not considered a homicide. The case gained attention on social media because of reports that he was assaulted and robbed prior to his death.
Tracy Police reported last week that that detectives spoke with family members and neighbors and foul play is not suspected in Hernandez’ death. Tracy Police Sgt. Mike Richards said police found him uninjured and are certain that his death was not a homicide.
“Any information or reports that he was assaulted are completely inaccurate,” Richards said. “If it had happened we’d be treating this case completely differently. We feel for the family and know they are searching for answers.”
