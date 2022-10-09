The Adriatic Coast, centered by Dubrovnik, Croatia, has become an increasingly popular vacation destination for European and American tourists alike.
Any number of oceanliners ply the Adriatic Sea waters to call on ports from Venice, Italy, in the north, south to Athens, Greece.
RoadScholars, formerly known as Elderhostel, has long sent small groups of visitors as passengers on ocean liners with capacities of 3,000 passengers or more to visit new territory and learn more of the historically-rich region.
Two years ago, RoadScholars made a giant leap in its operations by leasing a relatively small ocean liner of 350- passenger capacity for use by its own members.
Among those on a 10-day voyage of the RoadScholar ship, named the Aegean Odyssey, was your friendly foreign correspondent, S. Matthews, accompanied by a couple of Tracy friends.
The cruise offered a special attraction — two levels of activities on field trips in ports of call, one with walking tours of up to several hours on cobble-stone streets and another for the less active passengers. Since my lower back has given me some real aches and pains in the past year, I signed up to be in one of the “less-active” groups.
After flying on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from San Francisco to Amsterdam and then changing planes to reach Venice, we arrived at Marco Polo Airport in the early evening and spent the night in a nearby hotel before boarding the ship the next morning.
I had been to Venice several times earlier in my life and agreed with our group leader that it was better for me to stay aboard the Aegean Odyssey instead of going on excursions to several Venetian islands and later to St. Mark’s Square.
Several days later, when our ship left the Venetian port area and headed along the ship canal to open sea, I had a new view, for me anyway, of Venice. I could clearly see the mouth of Grand Canal and entrance to St. Mark’s Square.
En route overnight to Dubrovnik as the Aegean Odyssey plowed southbound through smooth waters, I could see the Croatian shoreline to the left as the sun was setting over the hills of northern Italy to our right. A truly Adriatic setting.
The next day, after docking at Dubrovnik, a bus took me through a number of business streets to a bus stop at the start of Stradun (main street) to an outdoor café where a portion of the walled “Old Town” could be viewed from between two massive seaside forts.
Sradun leads to the Bell Tower at the port, often seen in photos, and also City Hall and other historic buildings, including the Rector’s Palace.
A major earthquake in 1667 destroyed many of Dubrovnik’s original medieval public and religious buildings, which were rebuilt or replaced to form the present well-preserved face of 17th Century Dubrovnik.
The photos of Dubrovnik’s Old Town” were taken by David Hagerty, a skilled amateur photographer from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and a RoadScholar fellow Aegean Odyssey passenger. Thanks, Dave.
The Old Town, although a great tourist magnet, is only one of many areas of Dubrovnik, which has a population of more than 40,000 with a busy commercial center and many hillside homes, apartments and hotels.
The day after the visit to Dubrovnik, it was out to sea again, on our way south to Albania, a nation smaller than Croatia, but one that is not as provincial as its reputation may project.
Next week: we will visit the mainland port cities of Saranda, Albania, and Kalamata, Greece along with the Greek island of Corfu.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at (209) 830-4234 or by email shm@tracypress.com.
