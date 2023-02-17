Mark Moniz has added another achievement to his list of accolades as a San Mateo Police Department officer after he rescued two people from submerged cars during the heavy rainstorms from a few weeks ago.
The Duncan Russell High School graduate, class of 2006, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, 2006 to 2010, had previously been awarded the department’s Distinguished Service award for saving a man’s life, and as heavy rains and floodwaters inundated Northern California on New Year’s Eve he was in action again, responding to two different calls where he rescued people from floodwaters, according to his sister Aundrea Harvey.
Because of San Mateo Police Department public information protocol Moniz was not available for an interview, but video on the department’s Facebook page provides some of information about his actions that day.
For those actions he was awarded the San Mateo Police Department’s Medal of Honor on Feb. 2 during a badge pinning and awards ceremony.
A video from AnthonyG13 Emergency Videos shows Moniz at the first incident at about 3 p.m. that day, where he climbs on top of a submerged Hyundai at the flooded underpass of 42nd Street between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard in San Mateo. He then enters through the passenger side and pulls a person out of the car.
The second incident occurred just a couple hours later at the same location, and was the action described by San Mateo Police Department Chief Ed Barberini at the Feb. 2 ceremony.
That incident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on Dec. 31 after a person drove around the barricades and into the flooded underpass. By that time it had been dark for nearly an hour, and the first officer on the scene, Officer Cal Cambron, went into the water, found the car and broke a window to gain access.
Moniz quickly arrived on the scene as well and was right behind the first officer. Moniz dove into the water to search the car.
“After several dives into the water Officer Moniz located the occupant of the vehicle in the rear part of the car,” Barberini said. “The driver was unresponsive and unconscious.”
He added that the driver did not have a pulse, but once the officers pulled the victim to emergency medical crews at the scene and they were able to re-establish the person’s pulse.
“Unfortunately a few days later the victim did pass away,” Barberini said.
He added that regardless of the final outcome, the officers’ actions were a heroic effort that allowed other emergency responders to do their jobs and give the person a chance at survival. Both Moniz and Cambron received the department’s Medal of Honor,
“They acted like quintessential professionals, without hesitation immediately coordinating and providing aid, and put themselves in danger to do so.”
