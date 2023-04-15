Duty-bound to maintain the U.S. Army’s secrets

The leaks of sensitive U.S. military intelligence is causing quite a stir these days. Are the Russians finding out what we know about them? Who knows.
So far, there is no public information about who the possible leaker, or leakers, seem to be. We’ll find out sometimes soon. That’s my guess.
The intelligence dust-up did remind me of my brief association dealing with secret military documents that needed to be closely guarded.
I was hardly a high-level participant in the secret information game. I was a private first class in the U.S. Army, and for 7 months in 1955, I was assigned to the S2 section (intelligence) of the headquarters of the First Engineer Combat Battalion of the First Infantry Division at Flak Kaserne in Kitzingen Germany.
One reason they assigned me to the S2 section was that one of the duties was writing news stories for the First Infantry Division newspaper, The American Traveler, and also for the Army Hometown News Service in Kansas City, Mo., which sent news stories of service personnel to newspapers and radio stations in the U.S.
But alas, another duty of my position in Kitzingen was being in charge of safeguarding the battalion’s secret documents kept in a safe.
I had to have either the envelopes containing documents marked Secret or have a receipt from someone in the battalion or other units of the Big Red One authorized to receive them. If I didn’t have either the document or receipt, I was in big trouble. I was reminded of this constantly by the Army major heading the S3 (operations) section of 1st Engineers. The major, whose name I have long forgotten, wasn’t over-bearing or threatening. In fact, he was a good guy who treated me well, but he was persistent and a bit anxious about my duties protecting the secret documents in the safe. Through constant visits, he kept me on my toes for the 7 months I was in the First Engineers.
I didn’t know what intelligence information was contained the envelopes in the safe. I was aware, however, there were good-sized forces of the Soviet and East German armies not far away on the other side of the Iron Curtain.
My 7 months with the First Engineer went pretty fast. They did remind we why American forces, including five combat divisions and a number of special units, were part of NATO forces facing the demilitarized zone and barbed- wire fences.
In the fall of 1955, when the 10th Mountain Division began taking over the 1st Infantry Division’s position near the boarder with East Germany — and First Division units were heading to Ft. Riley, Kansas — I was transferred to Seventh Army Headquarters in Suttgart to complete my final 12 months of duty in Germany.
At Seventh Army, I was a radio reporter in the Public Information Office staff that produced coverage for the Armed Forces Radio Network in West Germany and also to the Army Hometown News Service in Kansas City. There wasn’t a safe to be seen, or protected.
The days of Pfc Matthews’s participation in the Cold War military-intelligence world were history. And unlike those connected with the current military-intelligence leaks, he didn’t lose or leak a single envelope marked Secret along the way.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus
