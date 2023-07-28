Editor,
A mother and father’s duty is never done! This statement comes from a leader who came to show all of us what the Father was teaching us. Yes, he sent His only begotten son to show and teach by example.
My devotion as a Mother, Aunt, Sister and Grandmother has never forgotten the Great Ransom Price the son had to fulfill in order for us to receive Grace, love, and life in this life and life in eternity. Christ Jesus did not teach us to shove our children out the doors because we didn't want to deal with them, No! Christ said: Teach the children the truth in love, honesty, follow the 10 commandments in the home but, in the cities you live in follow the laws of that land, so that you my prosper and have an abundant life.
Moms, you are your child's first teacher, finger-count, toe-count, hand-claps, smile, laughter. Read to them, literally show them pictures of States, moon, stars, clouds, rainbows, how to crawl, stand holding on to the couch. When they reach age 2 put a thick piece of chalk in their hand and draw a straight line. Then, next add a top line to represent shoulders, neck, arms, legs, hands, feet.
Just by doing this much for your child, will place your child in advanced learning. Also teach colors. Dapper Dans were a great tool to teach how to button, zip, put your arms in a sleeve, pull up pants, etc. I never regretted doing this, not even for my grandchildren.
God is an important tool also. Never let your child leave for school without telling them, God loved them FIRST because He gave them to you too love and grow in His precious sight. Delight, Honesty, Love, for all Hummanity, forever.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.