Editor,
I’ve lived in Tracy for 26 years, and never have I seen a more critical election than the one we’ll see on Nov. 8. I’m very hopeful that our change candidates will be leading our city after we all vote. With our city facing historic violent crime, historic homelessness, dangerous and unclean parks and nearly undriveable roads, it’s clearly time for our residents to take a stand.
And it’s also clear who is standing up for change. The “Three E’s”: Eleassia, Evans and English have been dubbed the “Three E’s for Change.” I’ve known these three people for years and they’ve demonstrated that they have our community’s best interests at heart. Eleassia Davis has served as a beacon of hope on our otherwise abysmal city council. Now she is running for mayor. Evans and English are the only city council candidates that speak up for our residents and have been active at every city council meeting for years.
They deserve our support on Nov. 8. Let’s fix our city.
Burnell Shull, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.