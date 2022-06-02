Two Tracy teens are in custody for a shooting that left a woman dead and 17-year-old boy seriously injured early Wednesday morning.
A news release from the Tracy Police department said officers were called to the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road for a report of gunfire at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
As officers arrived on scene a hospital reported two people came into the emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers sent to the hospital found a 20-year-old woman from Hayward had died of her gunshot injuries and the 17-year-old was in serious condition.
Officers at the original gunfire call found a crime scene in the intersection of Valpico Road and Tracy Boulevard.
Detectives from the department’s general investigations unit joined with the special investigations unit. special enforcement team and crime scene investigators and officers to investigate the crime through the night following up on multiple leads.
By early morning two Tracy teens, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were identified as the suspects in the shooting.
While the 17-ear-old was under police surveillance he attempted to flee but was captured by detectives. The 16-year-old was located later and also arrested.
Police said assistance in the investigation was provided by the Unites States Bureau of Tobacco and Firearms and the Stockton Police Department.
Both teens were booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and terrorist threats.
Police said they cannot release any more information about the suspects because of their age.
Investigators determined that the shooting was not a random act of violence, and the suspects and victims were familiar with each other.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Berdosh at (209) 831-6531, Jeff.Berdosh@tracypd.com or contact Tracy Crimestoppers at (209) 831-4847 or visit tracycrimestoppers.com.
