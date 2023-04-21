It was a given that local environmental advocates would do something big for Earth Day, celebrated every April since it was founded in 1970.
But Tracy Earth Project organizers figure projects like tree planting and trash pickup are just the start. This year the event needed something that would make environmental sustainability a year-round issue.
So Tracy Earth Project member Dotty Nygard recruited retired teacher June Yasemsky to take the event to the next level. Though she’s been out of the classroom for a couple of years, Yasemsky is still dialed into the one demographic that could embrace Earth Day today and for years to come: Tracy’s youth.
They created the Earth Day Challenge, and Yasemsky found teachers and classrooms in Tracy Unified School District at all grade levels who were eager to learn about environmental sustainability. She pitched the challenge – think of a way to make the Earth a healthier place for people, plants and animals, and then suggest practical ways to put those ideas into practice – and then stepped back to see what the teachers and kids would come up with.
In return she got 18 projects, created by a total of more than 150 students across eight schools. It was enough that she could break the challenge up into three levels: elementary school, middle school and high school, with the goal of spotlighting the best project at each level.
The top projects will be on display next Saturday, April 29, at Tracy Earth Project’s Earth Day event at Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
At first Yasemsky worried that the inaugural Earth Day Challenge wouldn’t catch on, considering that spring is already a busy time for schools and Earth Day comes right on the heels of spring break. It turned out that teachers and students were more than ready for the challenge.
“We’re excited to see how our students respond to this, because they have been receiving STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education in TUSD for a few years now and the Earth Day Challenge is really an enhancement of STEM because it is a real-world application,” she said.
“We’re asking kids to take the skills that they’ve been working on in their STEM classes – critical thinking, analysis, interpretation, inference, evaluation, explanation and self-reflection – and then to apply that to identifying an environmental issue that needs to be addressed.”
That makes it a student-centered challenge.
“When you ask students, ‘What part of the environment do you care about? What bothers you? What do you want addressed?’ Everyone has an answer that. You don’t have to worry about buy-in or motivation because they’re already there with you.”
Her friend Lisa Rodrigues, a teacher at Hirsch School, agreed to participate, but it was really her roomful of 27 first-graders that convinced her that children are eager and able to take on this challenge.
“Earth Day is one day, but throughout the year we learn about how we are all part of a big thing,” Rodrigues said. “Everything we do has reverberations all around us. They learn about animals and plants and how their parts help them survive and get what they need.”
“What it really has done a lot for these kids is, when we’re talking about the Earth and anything that’s close to home for them, it just makes them pay attention and notice things more.”
She noted that first-graders go back-and-forth among their subjects throughout the day, and this project allowed them to incorporate multiple educational subjects into one project. It started with them talking about what they think a healthy campus should look like.
“We had a little community meeting: What kinds of problems did they see around the campus that might affect the Earth, or the inhabitants of the Earth or the plants that live here?” Rodrigues said. “They’re 6, so trash was their big thing. That was pretty much unanimous.”
Next they talked about collecting data, something relevant to science and math, as they spread out around the campus and counted up the pieces of trash they found. Then they organized it into categories such as paper, plastic, food and other types of trash, and entered that information on a chart.
“From there, because scientists collect data, they organize it, and then they start to ask questions. This was really fabulous, because these were first-grade questions,” Rodrigues said.
Now the project was about problem-solving and communication. They narrowed it down to two basic questions: “Why aren’t people putting trash in the garbage cans?” and “How do we get people to put trash in trash cans?”
Rodrigues said the answers formed the script for a 6-minute play “School Trash Heroes,” where the kids dress up as animals and plants. Each of the 27 kids in the class has lines in the play.
“I wanted to keep it relevant, so we stuck to animals we saw around campus, like squirrels, crows. We see a few hawks here,” she said. “The different animals come on and tell how the trash hurts them.”
“All of the animal scenarios are based on research I got from the kids.”
Rodrigues said her class will perform the play on the campus on April 26 for students, and then again that evening for parents. She provided Nygard and Yasemsky with a USB drive that has the video of the play, which is that classroom’s entry in the Earth Day Challenge.
Many of the 18 entries for the Earth Day Challenge are Power Point slide shows, others are artistic renderings of environmental issues, and some are 3D poster-board presentations.
The high school entries include a couple from Stein High, where science teacher Eustacia Hall has two groups in her class who wanted to enter projects.
“This year it was nice to have it as an option, and I was excited to see who jumped on the opportunity to do the project,” Hall said. “I loved watching them begin the collaboration part of it. I loved watching them get super excited. I’ve been really impressed with how much they’ve run with the ideas they are researching.”
She said the brainstorming sessions were productive enough that she had to convince her students to narrow the scope of their projects.
“Initially they were going very big in terms of government things that we could. I tried to get them to scale it back to meet the guidelines of the project, which is what can you do on your own.”
A group made up of Jeff Moss, Damien Cubias and Ishita Verma, “Plant Green,” took the idea of diverting rainwater from roof gutters to a barrel, and then directing water from the barrel to a garden. They present the idea on a poster board with photographs.
“Sometimes when we have drought in the summertime why not use the rainwater for the fields where we need water,” said Verma. “I’m sure it would help other house owners and people who need water during the summertime.”
Moss said he got the idea during this past winter’s storms, which flooded his backyard and caused water to seep into his house.
“I figured, hey, I’ve got a project coming up. I should do something to fix this flooding in my back yard,” he said. “I’ve got the bucket connected to my gutter, so the next time it rains I’ll be able to convert the rainwater into water that will be usable for my garden.”
He has grown jalapenos, lettuce, kale and radishes previously, and with this project he now has an automatic watering system for a new crop of cucumbers and onions.
Also from Stein High, the group of Tule Falepouono, Maui Falapouono, Princess Yslava, Ana Alcala and Ceasar Aranda, “Zer0 Wasters,” documented how much waste a person produces in a day, and looked at ways to live without waste.
“It’s something that a lot of people don’t do and a lot of people are uneducated about, so it was something fun to learn about,” Yslava said. “A day’s worth, it’s crazy how much trash you do have. It shows you how much you’re hurting with pollution and how you yourself can make a change.”
Their poster-board display describes the concept of “zero waste” and includes a collection of debris typically discarded by one person in a day. They also considered the lifestyle changes necessary to attain zero waste.
“Me personally, I did try it for a day and I failed. It was very hard. You’re not used to recycling. You’re not used to containers. You’re used to throwing it away,” Yslava said.
Tule Falepouono said the group found that advocates of zero waste regularly document their lifestyles on social media, including Tik Tok.
“It’s definitely not easy, but we can do it. It’s still really hard, because everything is packaged with plastic,” she said.
“It saves money. If you do your research, like going to ‘zero waste’ stores, since you’re not buying big plastic gallons of detergent or household items, you can buy by the pound or buy what you need and you can use household containers.”
Alcala added that researching the project showed the team just how much trash is out there and how bad it is for the environment.
“We are still discovering that even in soil there’s toxic chemicals, toxic waste and toxic things that are affecting you as you go on and live.”
On Thursday five judges -- including Dean Reese, director of TUSD’s STEM program, and Deb Coker, coordinator of the program, plus Tracy Councilman Dan Arriola, Police Chief Sekou Millington and Tracy United to Make a Difference Founder Brian Pekari – evaluated the projects at Tracy Independent Study Charter School and picked winners.
The top three projects, one for each level, will be announced at the Tracy Earth Project Earth Day event next Saturday, April 29, a week after traditional April 22 Earth Day events so that folks can attend local events tomorrow, plus Stockton’s Earth Day Festival in Victory Park on Sunday.
Tracy’s event will feature more than 40 booths and a bike rodeo. Tracy Mayor Nancy Young and TUSD Superintendent Rob Pecot will announce and present the Earth Day Challenge awards, including the perpetual trophy that teams can take back to display at their schools, and defend at next year’s Earth Day Challenge.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.