Joseph Viorge-Koide is the city of Tracy’s employee of the month for August.
Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider presented him with the award at the Aug. 15 Tracy City Council meeting.
Viorge-Koide began his career with the city in 2018, working in the Code Enforcement division of the police department. He currently serves as an administrative technician in the Economic Development Division.
“Joseph has consistently demonstrated exceptional teamwork and performance,” Schnaider said. “His unwavering dedication to his department is evident in his proactive approach to address any voids, providing immediate solutions and valuable recommendations.”
In addition to his work with the city, Viorge-Koide has also served as a tour guide with the Tracy Chamber of Commerce April 2023 RED (Real Estate and Development) tour event and with Family Fun Days at the Tracy Municipal Airport.
Viorge-Koide said that he is fortunate to have valuable mentors and teammates in his career with the city.
“I started off with the city right out of college and couldn’t have been more blessed to have found my way to the code enforcement division. They truly are top-tier and are a big part in me becoming the employee that I am today, invested in support of not only my professional but my personal growth, and continue to support me throughout my journey here at the city of Tracy,” he said, adding that he continues to grow in his profession working with Mobility and Housing Director Adriana Castaneda.
“I’m extremely humbled to accept this award and I accept it on behalf of the amazing staff that I get the opportunity to work with every day, and I’m honored to be able to serve this amazing community.”
