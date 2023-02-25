History lessons came to life at Central School this week when Faye Harris portrayed historical figures in recognition of Black History Month.
Harris, a fifth-grade para-educator at Central School since 2000, is better known on campus as Ms. Faye, and the point of her portrayals is to get teachers and students to want to learn about and recognize people who have shaped America’s history.
“During recess, during lunchtime, Ms. Faye is out and about,” said Principal Nancy Link. “You see someone dressed like this and kids just naturally come and ask questions. They’re learning the whole month from her. And she doesn’t take it easy on me. If I say, ‘Who are you?’ she’ll say ‘Who do you think I am?’ and I have to figure it out.”
Ever since Harris started at Central School in 2000 she has taken the opportunity to portray Black women in American history, as well as contemporary figures and even fictional characters that represent strong, intelligent and powerful female role models.
She also makes sure to emphasize to each class that Black History Month is an important part of teaching American history.
“I had one person in one class ask, ‘Are you African, Faye?,’ and I said, Hmm, first, I’m an American.”
Then she asks the kids to raise their hands if they are Americans.
“I should have everybody’s hands raised up. I don’t care what color your skin is. White, pale, if it’s dark like mine raise your hand because we’re all American.”
On Friday she visited two first-grade classrooms, giving teachers Kellie Cabico and Jennifer Jeffries and their classes her 20-minute presentation. Because it was sports day at Central School, Ms. Faye dressed in a team USA-style track suit and told the kids about the 1936 US Olympic team, displaying a poster with all of the African American team members.
“This is actually the first year that I’ve got to go speak to the classes, but for the most part the poster and everything have gone up, allowing the kids to come up and ask questions,” Harris said.
She described how 1936 was the year that Germany, led by Adolf Hitler, hosted the games in Berlin. It was also the year that Jesse Owens won four gold medals in the track and field events. What Ms. Faye wanted the kids to know, though, wasn’t just that Owens made history, or that he showed up the Germans.
“What happened, was we went over there very confident and proud. They talk about Jesse Owens quite a bit, but you know what else: Jesse won four medals. He was long jumping, he was running, he was doing the 4x4 … I wanted to bring up the fact that, hey, was Jesse the only one over there?”
“No!” the kids replied.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you! We had a myriad of other people,” Ms. Faye said.
The USA team included 17 other African American athletes, including several who contributed to the USA’s medal count.
As Owens won the gold in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and 4x100-meter relay, Ralph Metcalfe was right behind him to take silver in the 100 meters, and was on the 4x100 relay team, and Mack Robinson took silver in the 200 meters. Cornelius Johnson and Dave Albritton won gold and silver, respectively, in the high jump.
Also winning gold medals were Archie Williams, 400 meters, and John Woodruff, 800 meters. Jimmy LuValle took home the bronze in the 400 meters, and Jack Wilson won the silver in the bantamweight class in the boxing competition.
Two African American women were also on the team. Tidye Pickett competed in the 80 meter hurdles, and was the first African American woman to compete in the Olympic Games. Sprinter Louise Stokes was in the USA team’s pool for the 4x100-meter relay.
Ms. Faye explained to the kids that when she wanted to learn more about that 1936 team she went to the library to see if any books had further information.
“That library had so much information, and I read a book. It was called ‘Olympic Pride, American Prejudice,’” she told the kids, referring to book based on the 2016 film of the same name about the 18 Black athletes on that team.
“So sometimes when we go to the library we have to say, ‘OK, but was there anybody else?’ You have to question within yourself, what else is going on? Who else was there?”
