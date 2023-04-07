The San Joaquin County Office of Education announced its Classified Employees of the Year on March 22, including two people from Tracy schools. The SJCOE will honor all seven Classified Employees of the Year, and also announce the School Counselor and Teacher of the Year awards at a celebration dinner on on June 8.
Joseph Camacho
Jacobsen Elementary School
Paraprofessional of the Year
During his 20 years in the education profession, Joseph Camacho has continually been motivated by opportunities to apply his creative talents to help children learn.
“What I really enjoy about it is, when you’re working with a student and they understand finally what you’re trying to teach them,” he said. “It kind of like clicks in their brain and they get that gleam in their eye and they smile because they’re happy about their finally understanding a new concept. That to me is one of the best things about my job.”
In his job as a paraprofessional he helps the first- through fifth-grade teachers at Jacobsen School get their classrooms ready for a day of teaching and learning, including preparation work for the day’s lessons, grading papers and preparing lesson materials for students. He then gets to interact with the students when it’s time for one-on-one instruction, which is where he finds that each child requires a unique approach.
“I like using different methods in order to teach kids,” Camacho said. “When you teach kids not everyone learns the same. Some are visual learners, some are not. It’s awesome when I find a method that works and the student understands the concept.”
Camacho started his career with Lammersville School District and has also worked at Banta School District before coming to Tracy Unified School District about 12 years ago. He’s one of four general education paraprofessionals at Jacobsen School and he works full time. Most of the instruction he engages in focuses on language, math, science and social studies.
Camacho said he was surprised to find out he was selected as the county’s Paraprofessional of the Year, getting the news without knowing that the administration at his school had nominated him.
“I had to go ask the secretary if it was real or not. Once I found out the magnitude and scope of the award and everything that comes with it I was blown away. Very, very excited but very overwhelmed,” he said.
“It’s such a prestigious award, not only for me and my career, but as I told our principal it’s also very prestigious for our school because it definitely puts Jacobsen in a positive light,” he said.
Camacho said he is presently working on a bachelor's degree in communications, with pursuit of a teaching credential to follow, and he has a career goal of becoming an English professor or an administrator. He added that his time at Jacobsen School is a valuable experience along the path to his goals.
“What I love about working here, even though it’s a professional setting, everyone here is so respectful and we work so hard, and we give of ourselves every single day. It’s so nice to come and work at a school where you feel like it’s a family. Everyone is there to help each other out.”
Enna Black
Jefferson School
Transportation Professional of the Year
One thing the folks at Jefferson School knew for certain is that they could count on Enna Black to look after the kids before and after school.
In her 18 years with Jefferson School District Black has worked as a yard duty supervisor and as an instructional aide with the resource specialist program, helping teachers in the classroom and helping students attain their educational goals.
“Two years ago Mrs. (Alyssa) Wooten, our principal back then, approached me and asked if I can help out dropping off kids and picking up kids early in the morning and after school, and I said, ‘Sure, why not? Anything for the kids,’” Black said. “I’ve been doing it for 2 years and I love it. It’s actually one of my favorite things to do at school now.”
Her enthusiasm for the job gained her the nomination from her school and the final selection for the honor at the county office.
Black drives one of two large white vans that the district has, each with a capacity of eight or nine kids. While the district still uses the big yellow buses, Black has her own route to pick up kids who live in remote and rural areas.
“Pretty much we take care of the kids that live out in the county, on the outskirts of Tracy, and some special kids that we pick up also,” she said.
She also confirmed that her daily interactions with the students are what motivate her to do her job to the best of her ability.
“It’s the kids. I love the kids, especially in resource. Watching them grow from fifth grade to eighth grade and watching them learn and excel in their goals, it’s very fulfilling,” she said.
“I enjoy the transportation part because I’m a morning person, so I like being out there early in the morning, picking them up and getting them ready for school, and then taking them home safely.”
Black started with the school district in 2005 in yard duty at Traina School, then moved to Jefferson School to work in special education. As soon as a job opened in the resource support program she jumped on that opportunity.
Even after taking on transportation duties she hadn’t figured on getting any kinds of awards or accolades for her service to the district.
“I do the things that I like to do not knowing that they do really appreciate what I do, so I am really grateful,” she said.
