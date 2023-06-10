After 17 years as principal of Central School, Nancy Morgan Link is retiring, ending 36 years in education, including 33 years in Tracy.
“It’s not easy to leave,” she said sitting in her office behind a student-made sign, Thank You Ms. Link. “Central has been like a family with students, parents and staff members all working together to provide the best education as possible for the students.”
Nancy grew up in Napa and majored in animal science at UC Davis, earning a bachelor of science degree in 1984.
Instead of teaching science in the Bay Area as she had originally planned, she and her then-husband came in 1990 to Tracy where houses were less expensive.
She taught at El Portal Middle School for nine years and then became assistant principal there under Steve Donahue for six years.
After a year at North School, she applied for a principal’s opening at Central School in 2006, responding to the challenge of heading the staff at a school where most of the students came from families where English wasn’t their primary language.
“As principal, I had most of my focus on professional development of the staff to teach English learners, and they really responded. They have been incredible,” she said. “We served breakfast to all of the students and started a English literacy program, and we began special English classes before the start of regular school hours, and they have been successful.”
Because a majority of the kindergarten-fifth grade school’s students are learning English as a second language, developing programs in reading and writing English has been an essential part of her job. She’s leaving with the feeling that the effort has paid off, and students, who come from families speaking mostly Spanish and Farsi, are successful attaining a level of English with which the students, parents and staff are all satisfied while maintaining ability to speak and understand their native language.
“We spend 45 minutes to an hour each day working with students in small groups depending on their abilities in English,” Nancy said. “We provide children’s books to encourage students reading. Most of the kids speak English, but we definitely see growth in their reading and understanding of the language.”
Besides developing programs guiding students on a path to increased ability in English, Nancy faced another challenge during her tenure as principal: leading the staff and students in making the move in April 2019 from the old Central School campus — opened in 1938 — to the new two-story campus next door.
“We certainly liked the looks of the exterior of our old school campus, but the interiors of the classrooms in the new buildings offer a myriad of electronic learning tools,” Nancy said.
She began thinking about retiring several months ago, but she said it was a difficult decision to make.
“I’ve loved Central School; it’s a blessed place with wonderful students and supportive parents. Yes, it’s been like a family and its going to hard to leave. but I said to myself, ‘It’s been wonderful, but it’s time.’”
Looking forward to retirement, Nancy said she’s going to try going back to school to learn more about theology and other topics and doing more traveling to visit relatives in New York and North Carolina, and spending more time with her four grandchildren. Yes, it’s time.”
‘I’m Jim Franco,
the new principal’
Back in 1987, I heard that what was then Tracy Public Schools had hired a new principal at Monte Vista Middle School. He was coming here from Juneau, Alaska.
I didn’t pay much attention to the new hire. But then several days later, I went onto the Monte Vista campus to collect some information for a story on a program being developed there.
As I was walking across the campus, a guy came running toward me, shouting, “Hey, there, can I help you. I’m Jim Franco, the new principal.”
It was the first time, but certainly not the last, that I experienced the enthusiasm of Jim Franco. That enthusiasm became his trademark and infected all those around him as he started as Monte Vista’s principal and moved up the leadership ladder of what became the Tracy Unified School District to Tracy High principal, assistant district superintendent of educational services and finally district superintendent.
Only the never-relenting effects of a long-term illness stilled Jim’s enthusiasm, but there are echoes of it in the many first-class school structures throughout our town that should remind Tracyites of Jim’s impact on our schools. That impact amounts to something I’ve told people for a number of years: “There is no other town in California that has any better school facilities than Tracy. Period.”
It was the team of Jim and Denise Wakefield, the district facilities-development director, who headed campaigns that resulted in voters approving three multi-million-dollar bond issues to provide local funding for the rehabilitation or replacement of Tracy schools. Jim and Denise were backed by Assistant Superintendent for business Casey Goodall and other staffers along the way, but they got the ball rolling.
The outcomes of having local funds to match state grants started with building a virtually all-new campus at Tracy High and finishing West High. It was completed within the last year with the opening of a new Central School and revamped and rebuilt North School.
The original “West Building” on the Tracy High campus has been named the Dr. James Franco Building,| and appropriately so. But drive around town and take a close look at all the school structures. They are buildings that were constructed with the support of the entire community, but Jim Franco had a key role in transforming that support into voter approval of three essential bond issues. That achievement is one of Jim’s important legacies. And, of course, it was realized with a lot of enthusiasm.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
