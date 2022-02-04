Editor,
This is an FYI. I am the first house on Hansen Road south of the Von Sosten/Hansen intersection. Today (Jan. 26) at approximately 2 p.m. my work was interrupted by the sound of a car erratically honking its horn. I quickly looked out my window to discover the car honking its horn was traveling northbound on Hansen and a negligent male driver driving illegally southbound on Hansen. The innocent northbound driver was forced to pull into the yellow striped southbound lane to avoid being hit head-on. I ran outside and watched the southbound driver continue all the way down Hansen Road and then up over the 205 overpass which is also "one-way."
This one-way "solution" has made Hansen Road MORE dangerous, not less. Closing Hansen Road at the overpass is the only solution that makes sense, is feasible, and would be a win-win for the County and the residents of our community. The overpass is NOT needed. All cut-through commuters can access the warehouses on the other side by using either Mountain House Parkway to the west or Byron/Lammers to the east.
Count on the residents of this community keeping you updated on the existing traffic safety issues plaguing our streets.
Tom Heckman, Tracy
Editor’s note: This is a letter sent to San Joaquin County Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman and senior members of the county public works department staff.
