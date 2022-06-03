On Tuesday Tracy and Mountain House voters will have eight candidates to choose from to represent the reshaped Ninth U.S. Congressional District.
The district presently includes northern San Joaquin County, including Mountain House, Stockton, Lodi, Lathrop and Escalon, and extends westward into Contra Costa County to include Brentwood and Antioch.
The district was reshaped after the 2020 census and extended to the southwest to include Tracy and Manteca. It also was extended to the east to include the northern end of Stanislaus County. Antioch and Lathrop were removed from the district. The new boundaries take effect with the 2022 general election.
Ninth District Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton), who was first elected to Congress in 2006, is not seeking re-election. The challengers for that seat include experienced elected officials plus newcomers to the political scene. Under California’s primary system the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 8 regardless of party affiliation.
Candidates include:
Democrat Josh Harder. Harder was elected to represent the 10th Congressional District in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. The 10th District had included Stanislaus County and southern San Joaquin County, including Tracy, but after the census the district was moved so that it now covers most of Contra Costa County and no longer includes San Joaquin or Stanislaus counties. As of this spring Harder is a Tracy resident after moving here from Turlock.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti was elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in 2016 and represents the Third District, including Manteca, Lathrop, western Stockton and the rural Delta region west to the Alameda County Line. He is running as a Republican.
Karena Apple Feng is a Democrat. According to a statement on her website, she got involved in politics to fight human trafficking and strives to work as an advocate for families and children, with priorities of building up schools and sheltering the homeless.
Harpreet Singh Chima, a Democrat, earned a bachelor's degree in neurobiology from U.C. Davis and has experience on campaigns for local offices. He is active with the University Professional and Technical Employees-Communications Workers of America union, which represents employees of the University of California.
Khalid Jeffrey Jafri, a Democrat, is a businessman, electrical engineer and farmer who is retired from the California Department of Water Resources. He has been active with agricultural groups and as vice president of the Stockton Chapter of Professional Engineers in California Government.
Jim Shoemaker, a Republican, is a Clements businessman and is active in Republic politics having served as vice president of the California Republican Assembly and president of the assembly’s San Joaquin chapter.
Mark T. Andrews has 14 years of experience as a court officer, dealing with legal issues in government. He is running with no party preference and lists water, family rights, homelessness and crime as his platform issues.
Jonathan Madison, a Republican, is an attorney and founder of the Madison Firm. He is a 2016 graduate of the University of San Francisco School of Law and has served as a staff member with the U.S. House of Representatives.
Other significant statewide contests include the races for the state’s top leadership positions and for the U.S. Senate.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom faces 25 challengers, including 13 Republicans, three Democrats, two from the Green Party, and seven stating no party preference. Democratic Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis has seven challengers including three Republicans, two Democrats, one from the Peace and Freedom Party and another with no party preference. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta has four challengers, including two Republicans, a Green Party member and another with no party preference.
The contest for U.S. Senate is on the ballot twice, with U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, who Newsom appointed last year to fill out the term of Kamala Harris after she was elected U.S. Vice President, is up for re-election in both races.
One will be to complete the six-year term that Harris was originally elected to in 2016. The winner of that race will serve out the final months of that term, which goes until Jan. 3, 2023. There are seven challengers on that ballot, including four Republicans, two Democrats one with no party preference.
The other is to select the top two vote-getters who will compete for the full six-year term on Nov. 8. Padilla faces 22 challengers in that race, including 10 Republicans, five Democrats, two Green Party members, one Peace and Freedom Party member and four with no party preference.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.