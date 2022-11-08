On Wednesday, November 2, Lammersville Unified hosted the Annual District Spelling Bee at Mountain House High School. All eight schools in the district were represented, and competition was divided between elementary, fourth- through sixth-grade, and junior high, seventh- through ninth-grade.
Each of the K-8 schools entered three students in each of the two divisions, and Mountain House High also entered three ninth-grade students for a total of 45 students. The top four students in each division from last week’s event advance to the San Joaquin County Office of Education Spelling Bee, to be held in December.
Finalists in the elementary school division include: first place, Vidhyuth Karthik, sixth grade, Altamont Elementary School; second place, Angelo Baluoth, fifth grade, Wicklund Elementary School; third place, Yuvan Santhosh, fourth grade, Wicklund Elementary School; and fourth place, Maurya Kudumula, fourth grade Lammersville Elementary School.
Finalists in the junior high division include: first place Rithiika Thakur, seventh grade, Altamont Elementary School; second place, Sanjana Nair, eighth grade, Cordes Elementary School; third place, Roshan Gowthaman, eighth grade, Wicklund Elementary School; and fourth place, Elson Philips, eighth grade, Altamont Elementary School.
The San Joaquin County Office of Education spelling bee will is scheduled for Dec. 5 for the elementary division, and Dec. 7 for the junior high division. Those events will be at the SJCOE office in Stockton.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
