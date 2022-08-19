The deadline for filing nomination papers for the Nov. 8 election has passed, and some local public offices are due for competitive elections, while other local elected officials will have no challengers in November.
Friday was the deadline for people to file nomination papers, and that deadline was extended to Wednesday in cases where one or more incumbents did not file to run for re-election. In cases where incumbents, but no challengers filed, those incumbents are reappointed. If an incumbent did not file and no challengers stepped forward it will be up to those boards to select new members following the term expiration of their incumbents.
The Nov. 8 ballot will include the election for two members of the Tracy City Council, a 4-year term, plus the election for Tracy’s mayor, a 2-year term.
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, who was elected in 2020, qualified for the ballot, as did two challengers: Councilwoman Eleassia Davis and Councilman Mateo Bedolla. Both challengers were elected to the City Council in 2020.
The Tracy City Council race will have seven candidates running for two seats, one of them vacant as Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas is ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits.
Incumbent Councilman Dan Arriola, elected in 2018 and completing his first term, was the first to qualify. All council candidates had to turn in petitions with at least 20 signatures of registered voters living in Tracy. Also qualifying for the Nov. 8 ballot are Amrik Wander, Alice English, Dan Evans, Ameni Alexander, William Muetzenberg and Wes Huffman.
The Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors will have six candidates for two seats. Incumbent Manuel Moreno, who was appointed in 2016 and elected in 2018, is on the ballot, but incumbent Brian Lucid, who was elected in 2014, chose not to run for re-election, stating that two terms on the board has been a valuable experience and now he will now seek other ways to be involved in the community.
Challengers in Mountain House include Matt Disko, Asif Mohammed, Umar J. Sear, Suresh Vuyyuru and Ronna Green.
Four seats are up for the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education. The only incumbent to file for re-election is Steve Abercrombie, who was elected in 2018. Incumbents Ameni Alexander, Lori Souza and Simran Kaur, all elected to the board in 2018, did not file. Alexander is running for Tracy City Council.
Eight challengers have filed to run for the TUSD school board, including Olinga Yarber-Alexander, R.G. Fagin, Anthony Villalobos, Ashley Negron, Navi Kahlon, Brandi Hoffert, Jeremy Silcox and Carrie Grover.
Lammersville Unified School District, which serves Mountain House, has two 4-year terms and a 2-year term on the ballot. Board President Colin Clements, who was elected in 2014, and Vanitha Daniel, who was appointed in June 2021, have both filed to run for re-election, and challenger Arjun Juturu will also be on the ballot.
There is also a 2-year term on the ballot, and incumbent Lisa Boulais, has filed as have challengers Harmeet Gill and Jasjeet Kaur Singh.
Banta Unified School District has two seats up for election for its five-member board of education. Incumbent Karen Dell’Osso has filed for re-election but incumbent Gene Neely did not file. That means Dell’Osso will automatically be reappointed, and board will have to appoint a fifth member after the election.
Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District has four seats up for election. Pete Reece, John Vieira and Craig Miller have all filed for re-election to their 4-year terms, and challengers Peter L. Sawin, Brian Jackman and John Muniz will also be on the ballot. Jeff Ramsey, who was appointed in 2020, filed for re-election for the remainder of his 2-year term and there are no challengers, so he will be reappointed.
Jefferson School District has three seats up for election. Brian Jackman and Todd Wetherell, filed for re-election, and challenger Soyeb M. Palya also filed. All three will be automatically appointed to the board. Incumbent Phil Raya did not file.
New Jerusalem Elementary School District trustees Angela Reece and William Koster both filed for re-election and there are no challengers, so they will be automatically reappointed.
Byron-Bethany Irrigation District, which has a nine-member board representing divisions in San Joaquin, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, has two members from San Joaquin County who have filed and are unopposed. Charles Tuso, representing Division V, and Thomas Edward Pereira, representing Division VI, will be reappointed.
Banta Carbona Irrigation District has incumbents who are unopposed and will be reappointed, including Mark Cardoza (Division 3) and Annette Elissagaray (Division 2).
