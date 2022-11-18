Tracy Mayor, elect one (35.6% reporting)

Nancy D. Young (I)                               7,568            44.56%

Eleassia Davis                                        5,343            31.46%

Mateo Bedolla                                       4,072            23.98%

Tracy City Council, elect two (35.6% reporting)

Dan Arriola (I)                                       7,203            23.44%

Dan Evans                                              5,288            17.20%

Amrik Wander                                       4,798            15.61%

Alice English                                         4,748            15.45%

Wes Huffman                                        2,994            9.74%

Ameni Alexander                                  2,930            9.53%

William Muetzenberg                            2,775            9.03%

Tracy Unified School District, elect four (35.6% reporting)

Stephen Abercrombie (I)                       9,765            15.68%

Olinga Yarber-Alexander                      8,517            13.68%

R.G. Fagin                                              8,292            13.32%

Jeremy Silcox                                         8,242            13.24%

Navi Kahlon                                           7,715            12.39%

Brandi Hoffert                                       7,161            11.50%

Carrie Grover                                         6,994            11.23%

Anthony Villalobos                                5,588            8.97%

Mountain House Community Services District, elect two (35.6% reporting)

Matt Disko                                             1,501            23.37%

Manuel "Manny" Moreno (I)                 1,408            21.92%

Suresh Vuyyuru                                     1,051            16.36%

Ronna Green                                          981               15.27%

Asif Mohammed                                    879               13.68%

Umar J Sear                                           604               9.40%

Lammersville Joint Unified School District, elect two (35.6% reporting)

Vanitha Daniel (I)                                  2,694            43.16%

Colin Nelson Clements (I)                     2,340            37.49%

Arjun Juturu                                           1,208            19.35% 

Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Short Term, elect one (35.6% reporting)

Lisa Boulais (I)                                      2,082            55.09%

Jasjeet Kaur                                           1,368            36.20%

Harmeet Gill                                          329               8.71%

Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, elect three (35.6% reporting)

John Vieira (I)                                        2,477            27.02%

Peter Reece (I)                                       2,448            26.70%

Craig Miller (I)                                      2,072            22.60%

Brian Jackman                                       956               10.43%

Peter L Sawin                                        753               8.21%

John Muniz                                            462               5.04%

U. S. Representative in Congress, District 9 (393/393 precincts reporting)

Josh Harder, Democratic                       44,513          56.3%

Tom Patti, Republican                           34,595          43.7%

State Assembly, District 13 (211/211 precincts reporting)

Carlos Villapudua, Democratic (I)        23,063          61.6%

Veronica Andrea Vargas, Democratic   14,406          38.4%

Measure B                             Yes                              No

                                                6,753 (71.89%)           2,640 (28.11%)

