Tracy Mayor, elect one (35.6% reporting)
Nancy D. Young (I) 7,568 44.56%
Eleassia Davis 5,343 31.46%
Mateo Bedolla 4,072 23.98%
Tracy City Council, elect two (35.6% reporting)
Dan Arriola (I) 7,203 23.44%
Dan Evans 5,288 17.20%
Amrik Wander 4,798 15.61%
Alice English 4,748 15.45%
Wes Huffman 2,994 9.74%
Ameni Alexander 2,930 9.53%
William Muetzenberg 2,775 9.03%
Tracy Unified School District, elect four (35.6% reporting)
Stephen Abercrombie (I) 9,765 15.68%
Olinga Yarber-Alexander 8,517 13.68%
R.G. Fagin 8,292 13.32%
Jeremy Silcox 8,242 13.24%
Navi Kahlon 7,715 12.39%
Brandi Hoffert 7,161 11.50%
Carrie Grover 6,994 11.23%
Anthony Villalobos 5,588 8.97%
Mountain House Community Services District, elect two (35.6% reporting)
Matt Disko 1,501 23.37%
Manuel "Manny" Moreno (I) 1,408 21.92%
Suresh Vuyyuru 1,051 16.36%
Ronna Green 981 15.27%
Asif Mohammed 879 13.68%
Umar J Sear 604 9.40%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, elect two (35.6% reporting)
Vanitha Daniel (I) 2,694 43.16%
Colin Nelson Clements (I) 2,340 37.49%
Arjun Juturu 1,208 19.35%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Short Term, elect one (35.6% reporting)
Lisa Boulais (I) 2,082 55.09%
Jasjeet Kaur 1,368 36.20%
Harmeet Gill 329 8.71%
Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, elect three (35.6% reporting)
John Vieira (I) 2,477 27.02%
Peter Reece (I) 2,448 26.70%
Craig Miller (I) 2,072 22.60%
Brian Jackman 956 10.43%
Peter L Sawin 753 8.21%
John Muniz 462 5.04%
U. S. Representative in Congress, District 9 (393/393 precincts reporting)
Josh Harder, Democratic 44,513 56.3%
Tom Patti, Republican 34,595 43.7%
State Assembly, District 13 (211/211 precincts reporting)
Carlos Villapudua, Democratic (I) 23,063 61.6%
Veronica Andrea Vargas, Democratic 14,406 38.4%
Measure B Yes No
6,753 (71.89%) 2,640 (28.11%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.