10:08 a.m. Wednesday
Tracy Mayor, elect one (20.5% reporting)
Nancy D. Young (I) 4,115 44.66%
Eleassia Davis 2,944 31.95%
Mateo Bedolla 2,156 23.40%
Tracy City Council, elect two (20.5% reporting)
Dan Arriola (I) 3,851 23.07%
Dan Evans 2,897 17.36%
Alice English 2,682 16.07%
Amrik Wander 2,505 15.01%
Wes Huffman 1,805 10.81%
Ameni Alexander 1,643 9.84%
William Muetzenberg 1,308 7.84%
Tracy Unified School District, elect four (20.5% reporting)
Stephen Abercrombie (I) 5,285 15.72%
Jeremy Silcox 4,567 13.58%
R.G. Fagin 4,550 13.53%
Olinga Yarber-Alexander 4.503 13.39%
Brandi Hoffert 4,015 11.94%
Navi Kahlon 3,920 11.66%
Carrie Grover 3,694 10.98%
Anthony Villalobos 3,095 9.20%
Mountain House Community Services District, elect two (20.5% reporting)
Manuel "Manny" Moreno (I) 604 21.94%
Matt Disko 582 21.14%
Suresh Vuyyuru 490 17.80%
Ronna Green 462 16.78%
Asif Mohammed 370 13.44%
Umar J Sear 245 8.90%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, elect two (20.5% reporting)
Vanitha Daniel (I) 1,181 42.44%
Colin Nelson Clements (I) 1,073 38.56%
Arjun Juturu 529 19.01%
Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Short Term, elect one (20.5% reporting)
Lisa Boulais (I) 945 55.46%
Jasjeet Kaur 591 34.68%
Harmeet Gill 168 9.86%
Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, elect three (20.5% reporting)
Peter Reece (I) 1,320 27.07%
John Vieira (I) 1,316 26.98%
Craig Miller (I) 1,102 22.60%
Brian Jackman 522 10.70%
Peter L Sawin 401 8.22%
John Muniz 216 4.43%
U. S. Representative in Congress, District 9 (393/393 precincts reporting)
Josh Harder, Democratic 44,108 56.4%
Tom Patti, Republican 34,166 43.6%
State Assembly, District 13 (211/211 precincts reporting)
Carlos Villapudua, Democratic (I) 23,063 61.6%
Veronica Andrea Vargas, Democratic 23,063 38.4%
Measure B Yes No
6,753 (71.89%) 2,640 (28.11%)
