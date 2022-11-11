10:08 a.m. Wednesday

Tracy Mayor, elect one (20.5% reporting)

Nancy D. Young (I)                               4,115            44.66%

Eleassia Davis                                        2,944            31.95%

Mateo Bedolla                                       2,156            23.40%

Tracy City Council, elect two (20.5% reporting)

Dan Arriola (I)                                       3,851            23.07%

Dan Evans                                              2,897            17.36%

Alice English                                         2,682            16.07%

Amrik Wander                                       2,505            15.01%

Wes Huffman                                        1,805            10.81%

Ameni Alexander                                  1,643            9.84%

William Muetzenberg                            1,308            7.84%

Tracy Unified School District, elect four (20.5% reporting)

Stephen Abercrombie (I)                       5,285            15.72%

Jeremy Silcox                                         4,567            13.58%

R.G. Fagin                                              4,550            13.53%

Olinga Yarber-Alexander                      4.503            13.39%

Brandi Hoffert                                       4,015            11.94%

Navi Kahlon                                           3,920            11.66%

Carrie Grover                                         3,694            10.98%

Anthony Villalobos                                3,095            9.20%

Mountain House Community Services District, elect two (20.5% reporting)

Manuel "Manny" Moreno (I)                 604               21.94%

Matt Disko                                             582               21.14%

Suresh Vuyyuru                                     490               17.80%

Ronna Green                                          462               16.78%

Asif Mohammed                                    370               13.44%

Umar J Sear                                           245               8.90%

Lammersville Joint Unified School District, elect two (20.5% reporting)

Vanitha Daniel (I)                                  1,181            42.44%

Colin Nelson Clements (I)                     1,073            38.56%

Arjun Juturu                                           529               19.01%

Lammersville Joint Unified School District, Short Term, elect one (20.5% reporting)

Lisa Boulais (I)                                      945               55.46%

Jasjeet Kaur                                           591               34.68%

Harmeet Gill                                          168               9.86%

Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, elect three (20.5% reporting)

Peter Reece (I)                                       1,320            27.07%

John Vieira (I)                                        1,316            26.98%

Craig Miller (I)                                      1,102            22.60%

Brian Jackman                                       522               10.70%

Peter L Sawin                                        401               8.22%

John Muniz                                            216               4.43%

U. S. Representative in Congress, District 9 (393/393 precincts reporting)

Josh Harder, Democratic                       44,108          56.4%

Tom Patti, Republican                           34,166          43.6%

State Assembly, District 13 (211/211 precincts reporting)

Carlos Villapudua, Democratic (I)        23,063          61.6%

Veronica Andrea Vargas, Democratic   23,063          38.4%

Measure B                             Yes                              No

                                                6,753 (71.89%)           2,640 (28.11%)

