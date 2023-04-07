Tracy’s Employee of the Month for March is Matt Kopinski, who works as an electrician in the operations and utilities division of the Tracy Public Works Department.
Acting City Manager Midori Lichtwardt introduced Kopinski at the Tracy City Council’s March 21 meeting, noting that he started working for the city in 2014, was promoted to electrician in 2019 and today is the electrician who maintains more than 6,000 street lights and 77 traffic signals in town. He also works with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to set up downtown lighting, including the Front Street Plaza lighting and lighting for special events.
Kopinski is the shop steward for his fellow Teamsters and serves as a leader in his department.
“He has encouraged other co-workers to pursue additional education and career advancement as well as maintaining a safe working environment through his participation in the utilities division safety committee,” Lichtwardt said.
Kopinski thanked his family for their support, especially when he gets calls in the middle of the night to respond to city issues. In his free time he coaches youth baseball and enjoys classic cars, off-road motorcycling and boating.
