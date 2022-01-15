During the month of January the Tracy Elks Lodge will host a membership drive. Through the end of the month prospective members can drop by the lodge, located at 6400 W. 11th St., from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, to learn more about the club. The local Elks Lodge has also reduced its membership application fee to $1 for the entire month.
To learn more about the club contact Lodge Secretary Nancy Milani at (209) 835-4413, or email tracyelks@gmail.com.
