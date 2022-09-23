The Elks National Foundation has announced the start of the 2023 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria are based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.
The application is completed online and must be submitted by Nov. 14. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2023. The top 20 national finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards, ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up receive $4,000 scholarships.
This year, the Elks National Foundation is investing $4 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars—all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service—are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average.
Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has awarded these life-changing scholarships. Applications for the 2023 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. Tracy Elks Lodge 2031 is the local scholarship sponsor.
For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS. For more information contact the Elks National Foundation, Abbey Knupp, Communications Manager, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, call (773) 755-4864, or email abbeyk@elks.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.