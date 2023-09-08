Editor,
A good vision is defined as one that is not self-motivated. A great vision is the one that those around you embrace and help you make happen.
Twenty years of waiting and now we have the land and the money to move forward. Happily, we have more citizens than myself that have visions. It is different than mine but I hope that it turns out to be great.
Their vision is to install a professional size soccer field inside an enclosed building. The thought of this addition to the other uses at the 16-acre Ellis Park is exciting to say the least. The possibility to play soccer 365 days a year 24 hours a day without wind, rain, cold or heat is a big dream and has the potential for a huge volume of activity. It could be the marquee use in the park. I did a Google search and could not find one full-size enclosed soccer field in California.
My vision tacked on theirs is to name it Soccer Missions; with a facade on each exterior wall that looks like one of the California Missions.
If you don’t share your vision; the final outcome will not be as great as it could be.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
