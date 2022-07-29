Editor,
Poor Joe Biden. He’s become so embarrassing that he almost makes Jimmy Carter look competent.
Take Biden’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia. After closing off the Keystone XL pipeline and handing down about 30 regulations designed to stop domestic energy production, Biden journeyed to Saudi Arabia with a tin cup in hand to beg the Arab sheiks to pump more oil for him.
They laughed him out of Jeddah.
According to Reuters (July 16), “President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that the United States would remain an active partner in the Middle East, but he failed to secure commitments to a regional security axis that would include Israel or an immediate oil output rise.”
His goal of a regional security axis—Failure. His goal of an oil output rise—Failure. Failure, failure, failure—that’s all he got.
What makes Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia doubly embarrassing is that while he was running for office he called Saudi Arabia “a pariah” and said there is “very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia.”
And then he had to go beg the Saudis to increase their oil production because he stupidly does everything imaginable to destroy U.S. oil production, as if Saudi oil is better for liberals who are deadly fearful of global warming.
Gasoline at $6 to $8 per gallon is what you get with Biden and our local congressman (Josh Harder) when you cancel pipelines, stop new federal leasing to oil and gas companies, persuade lenders to restrict loans to them and put the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge off limits.
Harder and the Democrats could care less if working people have to pay $125 or more to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why I’ll be voting for Tom Patti in November. He has something Harder doesn’t have—common sense.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.