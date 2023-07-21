Members of the Coalition of Tracy Citizens to Assist the Homeless celebrated their ownership of the Emerson House with Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning.
Doug Diestler, pastor of Mission City Church in Banta and a member of the board of directors of the coalition led the gathering of dignitaries and people who helped make the purchase happen.
“We can’t live on Earth forever, but we can be a part of something that does. This house is legacy and what is cool about Emerson House, this house will still be here serving the needs of our community after we’re gone. And that is an incredible, incredible accomplishment.”
Emerson House, 26 W. Emerson Avenue, is a 20-bed home that helps men transition from homelessness to jobs and housing.
Last October the coalition began efforts to purchase the home after learning the property was potentially coming up for sale.
The home, appraised at $585,000 was bought using $339,365 from the city from a federal Community Development Block Grant, $110,000 the coalition had raised from residents at Emerson House and a $150,000 donation from Mike Sandhu.
“Often time we start out somewhere in life we have a dream, and we want to step out and make a difference, getting started is the easy part but when you’re in the middle that’s when things are hard,” Diestler said. He recalled sitting in a planning commission meeting thinking they weren’t going to get the grant but later learned that the city approved the $339,000 grant.
“So sometimes when you feel stuck in the middle, there’s a miracle. It just takes guts, grit, determination and just that tenacity to not quit sometimes,” Diestler said. “It’s just an absolute miracle. Our heart is to continue to go forward and make a difference in our city. Meaningful moments of your life come when we help somebody else. Our life is best when it’s not about us but it’s about meeting the needs of other people.”
Diestler’s wife, Connie, CEO of the coalition, welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting.
“The coalition has existed for many years. It started with just one person saying I want to give hot showers to people who are homeless, that’s how it started. And now here we are with two houses. They were rentals and now we finally own Emerson House, and this will be able to be here for many generations to come,” Connie said.
The coalition also operates Rochester House, a separate home for elderly and disabled men requiring extra help.
“There are 20 beds in this house we have a whole other house in Rochester, these are opportunities to change somebody’s life,” Diestler said.
Diestler said he had doubts that everything would come together for them to be able to purchase the home.
“There are many challenges working with people who are coming from addiction, people that are dealing with trauma, people that are struggling with mental health and being able to have the funds we need to be able to pay staff, to help people, to truly help people is challenging,” Diestler said. “Whether or not we could the fund the program, whether or not the funding was going to come through to actually own — yes there were sometimes where we were wondering are we going to make it and still even now we own this house but we have to continue our programs but the funding we need is always a challenge.”
Leo Freeman, a resident at Emerson House talked about how Emerson House has helped change his life for the better.
“This place has helped me so much, and not just myself but many guys have come through these doors and they are still here,” Freeman said. “It has given me opportunity to extend myself, to work with myself , my relationship with the Lord. Prior to coming here, I burned a lot of bridges with my family and I didn’t have anywhere to go. And this place, out of all the places I called and looked for, this is the only place that welcomed me with open arms.”
During the ribbon cutting San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Rickman presented Emerson House and the coalition with a certificate and lauded their efforts in the community.
“In order to help individuals with mental health, substance abuse or homelessness we all have to work together. A prime example of that is working with the homeless committee here in Tracy which is Mateo (Bedolla) and our Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis, in fact on Tuesday I’m bringing before the board $7.1 million in order to help city of Tracy build the shelter,” Rickman said. “And of course, the shelter is phase 1 and what were seeing here today is that after phase, where people come in, get help, go get jobs or training or whatever it may be, it is absolutely essential to have.”
Diestler said Emerson will be able to serve the needs in Tracy for years to come.
“For me to be able to own Emerson House means there will be an opportunity in the city of Tracy to solve the issue of homelessness in our city. The fact that the coalition owns this home, we can meet needs, we can service people who are in very difficult situations and be able to give them a safe and redemptive place to live,” Diestler said. “ We do casework, we help them get everything turned around in their lives, sometimes that’s core processes helping them find jobs, helping them with medical assistance, whatever their need may be. Ultimately, we want to see people get back on their feet and be able to reenter into the culture of our city as vibrant citizens to be able to make a difference and contribute in the city.”
Emerson House was also presented certificates by the Tracy City Council, the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, Congressman Josh Harder’s office and Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua’s office.
Diestler said Emerson House would help to fight Tracy’s homeless situation.
“I think the homeless crisis isn’t going anywhere but Emerson is part of the solution of the homeless issue we’re facing in the city of Tracy,” Diestler said. “We can bring people out of parks, we can bring people off the streets into a long term program like Emerson House that is going to be able to continue to help people not just put a safe roof over their head but to deal with the heart, to deal with trauma, to deal with the issues of addiction and truly help them get back on their feet and we can continue to do something truly special in our city.”
