Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers announced on Sept. 6 that Lacy Starling is the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month for September. Starling has been with the city’s code enforcement division since 2017 following an 18-year career with Alameda County. Rogers said she has streamlined the paperwork process of code enforcement and has helped develop new rules regarding dangerous buildings, parking and abandoned vehicles. In the field she is known as passionate and compassionate while holding the line on code enforcement.