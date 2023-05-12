Heather Holtsman is the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month for May. Holtsman is a senior maintenance worker and has been with the city for 9 years. She is a professional arborist, gaining her certification through the International Society of Arboriculture, and also is licensed in integrated pest management. “Her expertise in trees management has been critical in maintaining the tree population in the city, which is crucial for the environment and the well-being of residents,” said assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt in introducing Holtsman at the May 2 Tracy City Council meeting.