Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will end in late February after nearly 3 years of restrictions and regulations on residents throughout California.
Newsome made the declaration on Monday, saying the 4 months until the official end of the state of emergency is set to give health care workers flexibility in any potential surges in the COVID-19 numbers after the holidays in January and February. The time also gives state and local agencies time to prepare for the phaseout.
Newsom declared the State of Emergency on March 4, 2020, after the state’s first confirmed death from the coronavirus.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services declared its own state of emergency on March 12, 2020, and the city of Tracy issued a stay-at-home directive on March 18, 2020, asking residents to stay at home unless they were part of the essential workforce.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been guided by the science and data – moving quickly and strategically to save lives. The state of emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” Newsom said. “With the operational preparedness that we’ve built up and the measures that we’ll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool.”
During the pandemic the state implemented a host of restrictions under Newsom’s color-coded tier system in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy with requirements that included mandatory indoor masking, restricted indoor dining and set limits on the number of people at public and private gatherings.
In June of 2021 the state moved out the tiered system of restrictions it transitioned to the SMARTER Plan, which calls for increasing vaccinations rates, ensuring staff and personal protective equipment (PPE) can be deployed to hospitals and communities, tracking COVID spikes and identifying new strains quickly and maintaining a stockpile of masks and equipment along with a supply chain for tests.
As of Oct. 13, California had a confirmed total of 10,458,792 COVID-19 cases with 95,604 deaths.
The state has administered 82,374,643 vaccine doses with72.3% of the population having their primary series of vaccinations.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services reports as of Oct. 14 there have been 198,095 total confirmed cases in the county with 2,322 deaths. County-wide there have been 480,811 people fully vaccinated.
