A protected green sturgeon that was poached by a Tracy angler was rescued and successfully returned to the Delta waterways by wildlife officers in a mid-November incident that is just coming to light now.
Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s law enforcement division said a green sturgeon, protected as a threatened species under the Federal Endangered Species Act, was caught by a man fishing at Clifton Court Forebay northwest of Tracy on Nov. 12.
“It is very rare to see a green sturgeon at Clifton Court Forebay. White and green sturgeon are fairly uncommon,” Foy said.
In California white sturgeon can be caught, but their take is heavily regulated to protect the species numbers. Green sturgeon however cannot be kept at all under their endangered species status.
Foy said another person fishing saw the man take the green sturgeon from the water and place it in the back of an SUV. The witness, who realized the fish was a protected green sturgeon, called a friend who advised the witness to photograph the man and his vehicle’s license plate without being noticed.
With the photos the friend called CALTIP, a hotline for poaching in California. Three wildlife officers traced the license plate number and went to the fisherman’s home. Foy said the man arrived home a short time after officers arrived.
The sturgeon was stuffed into the back of the SUV. Officers estimated the fish was about 25 to 30-years-old. While the wildlife officers were investigating the incident they noticed the fish, which had been out of the water for nearly 2 hours was still alive.
“They tried to expedite to the nearest water.” Foy said. The fish was released into a tributary of Old River which was the closest water they could reach that connected to the Delta. The fish was measured and photographed and then placed in the water.
“They moved the sturgeon back and forth, it kept trying to roll belly up. We waited about 90 minutes to bring the fish back,” Foy said. The revived sturgeon was able to swim away back into the Delta.
Foy said the case has been turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The man was cited for unlawful take of a a green sturgeon, failing to release a green sturgeon upon incidental take while fishing for white sturgeon and failing to record take of a green sturgeon on the required sturgeon report card.
The citations can have up to a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail.
