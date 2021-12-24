Editor,
I was at Tracy Interfaith Ministries waiting to get my weekly food when a group of people came in not wearing masks. I stated that a mask was required according to the sign on the door. They refused, so I said since I saw the Tracy PD in the parking lot, I was going to tell them. When I ask the police to enforce the state law about wearing masks, they said they won't enforce the governor's law. I asked why not. He said because they don't work for the governor.
When I got back inside Tracy Interfaith, the director told me I should be considerate of others. I said was because I was wearing a mask. I asked her if that was her sign on the door requiring a mask. She said yes, but she was not the mask police.
I wear a mask because I don't know if I have COVID and people can have it without knowing. And I don't know if the person next to me has a child battling cancer or has elderly parents. And while I might be fine, they might not be.
I want my community to thrive, businesses to remain open, keeping employees safe and not add to the over 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 in San Joaquin County. I would hope that Tracy Interfaith Ministries and the Tracy PD would want the same thing.
William McClelland, Tracy
