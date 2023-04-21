Editor,

Members of our Community should be reminded that our City Council needs your polite, reasonable input so that they can make decisions for all of us. After losing my husband, I have been able to attend some Council meetings.

I have observed that in order for our Council to function well, we need citizens to participate in our Democracy, not just at election time, not just for Presidential elections. When citizens learn the issues facing our City and County, it enables us to better understand the laws and policies enacted by our State.

Secondly, I am concerned about the decorum in our City Council meetings, where a few Tracy citizens often verbally attack individual council members. I would like to remind our citizens that council members do not receive large salaries; they serve because of their commitment to our community.

Our City is managed by a paid City Manager and our Council serves as an Advisory Body which sets Policy. Perhaps some complaints should be directed to our City Manager or City Department of your concern. Of course I am sure the Council wishes to hear from you if our city employees are not fulfilling their duties.

Patricia Howell, Tracy