A motorcycle photo enhanced with filters was the Tracy Camera Club’s Phot of the Month for August.
Photographer Mickey McGuire’s “Harley O’Keefe” was entered in the camera club’s open category of their monthly contest.
McGuire said he took the picture at a car show in Stockton. He said he worked on the photo a bit then processed it with a Topaz filter that was styled like American modernist painter Georgia O'Keefe, leading to the “Harley O’Keefe” title.
The photo was taken on a Sony Alpha III full frame mirrorless camera with a Sony E 16-70mm f/f ZA OSS lens.
The lens was set to 21 mm and the picture taken at 1/800 of a second at f10 with an ISO of 1250.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
