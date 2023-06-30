Editor,
Regarding the recent censure of Mayor Young: Mayor Young has been on council for over 10 years now. Since becoming the mayor of Tracy 2½ years ago, I have noticed an ever-increasing arrogance in Mayor Young. And, since the new city council was elected last November, she has become downright combative with her fellow council members, staff and Tracy residents.
It has become tiresome watching city council meetings because when Young doesn’t get her way, she drags the meeting out with her version of a filibuster. Young’s delay tactics don’t change the decisions of the three council members that make principle-based decisions, but it does regularly cause meetings to spill into the morning hours. This is unfair to Tracy residents that wish to engage with their elected officials and the democratic process.
On several occasions Young has publicly admonished staff and the city attorney for simply doing their job, unfairly attacking their integrity. Public city council meetings are no place for this kind of behavior. On May 16 Young took her poor behavior too far, breaking the city’s code of conduct and causing the meeting to stall with a motion on the floor, eventually stopping the council’s ability to vote.
On June 20, the city council discussed an item for censure of Mayor Young. This would be the first time in history that a Tracy mayor, or any member of council has been censured. The mayor and council member Arriola did their best to delay the item until a subsequent date, but the council held firm. Mayor Young began her delay tactics, causing the meeting to run until 3:45 a.m. in the morning.
In the end, the council did their job and ensured accountability. It’s about time our city began seeing true leadership and accountability. Finally.
Shawn Cannon, Tracy
