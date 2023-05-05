Red, white and blue will be on display as the 4th of July Parade returns to downtown Tracy this Independence Day.
The parade will be co-hosted by the city of Tracy, the Tracy City Center Association and Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Community groups, organizations and individuals wanting to participate have until May 19 to submit an application.
The parade starting at 10 a.m. will head along 10th Street and Central Avenue to the Front Street Plaza.
For more information on applications for the parade call (209) 597-0656 or tcca@tracycitycenter.com.
Plans for additional events on the Fourth of July have not been revealed as of yet.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
