Middle and high school students will have a chance to showcase their computer coding prowess as the 2022 Congressional App Challenges opens for submissions.
Congressman Josh Harder announced the competition, which will have students living or going to school in the 10th Congressional District create an original app in any computer programing languages on any platform. The competition is sponsored by Congressional Districts across California and the United States.
Harder will have an opportunity to learn about coding and the app challenge when he hosts a “Hackathon” from 5 to 7 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 2, at Northgate Village, 1005 E. Pescadero Ave., #171. CodeStack Academy from the San Joaquin County Office of Education will be at the Hackathon to teach students about coding. Parents and students can register for the Hackathon by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/congressional-app-challenge-hackathon-2022-tickets-405340122217.
In a statement announcing the app challenge and Hackathon Harder said, “We have some of the brightest young students in the country here in the Central Valley. I’m excited to announce the official opening of my 2022 Congressional App Challenge, and I’m even more excited to see what our students submit this fall!”
The rules state the app can be on any topic and must be original and owned by the contestant. Entries can be made by one student or teams of up to four students.
Any programming language including: C, C++, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, “block code” can be used and the app can be designed to run on any platform including personal computer, web, tablet, robot and mobile devices.
Last year’s winner from the 10th Congressional District was the Community Connections app , designed by two Modesto High School students to virtually connect senior citizens isolated in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other apps from across California and the nation included topics games, ecology and environmental preservation, online chat safety, disaster and wildfire planning, education and tourism.
In California 7,174 students registered to participate submitting 2,101 apps for the competition.
The deadline to submit entries for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge is Nov. 1. Students are required to write a brief description of their app and film a 3-minute video demonstrating their app.
Students can register for the app challenge at https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/congressional_app_challenge_2022. A complete list of rules, a checklist and submission instruction can be found at https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/rules/.
The apps will be judged in November and winners from each state announced in December.
