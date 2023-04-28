Editor,
Earth Day is an annual event that began in 1970 as a way to increase environmental awareness. This message has become even more relevant today.
Tri-Valley CAREs and its Tracy members are delighted to participate in Tracy Earth Day 2023. We will have a booth with handouts on environmental issues that impact the community.
Our nonprofit maintains a focus on the Livermore Lab’s Site 300 high explosives testing range, located on Corral Hollow Road near Tracy’s western boundary.
Site 300 conducts tests that support the Lab’s nuclear weapons programs. Some tests are conducted in a large contained-firing facility while others, including those too large to be set off indoors, are detonated outdoors on open-air gravel “firing tables.”
These tests have not only polluted the air, they have left large deposits of radioactive and toxic debris spattered around much of the 13-square mile site. Site 300 is on the EPA “Superfund” list of most contaminated locations in the country.
Tri-Valley CAREs works to ensure that the cleanup is comprehensive and that the community’s voices are heard in the process. Our work achieved success recently when we received word that a Livermore Lab plan to detonate even larger bomb blasts at Site 300 has been shelved.
We invite the community to celebrate with us, on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ninth and Central, adjacent to the Farmer’s Market. The theme is “The Power of the Bike,” with fun activities to match.
The earth is our home, and we must take care of it. Let’s enhance awareness with environmentally-conscious activities.
Raiza Marciscano-Bettis, Tracy
