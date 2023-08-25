Tracy Earth Project, a nonprofit of community volunteers advocating for environmental sustainability, is looking for volunteers who are passionate about the environment to fill permanent positions in the organization.
Webmaster
This person will be pivotal in managing Google Sites-based internet for the organization and acting as administrator on the back-end tasks, including completing a transition from a previous platform. The webmaster will work with fellow Tracy Earth Project members to organize content and navigation for easy access and intuitive use, tailor the website layout to reflect the Tracy Earth Project brand and identity, incorporate useful features like calendars, forms, and announcements.
Communications Team Leader
This person will communicate internally and externally so that members and others will understand the vision and mission of Tracy Earth Project, Inc. and become interested in participating in the organization. This person will oversee and coordinate the communications that go from Tracy Earth Project’s volunteers to the media, community and citizens of the City of Tracy, such as print and electronic newsletters, press releases and announcements, telephone contacts, a website, and social media.
Event Team Leader
This person will work with volunteers at Tracy Earth Project’s events and public activities. The Team Leader will help plan the event and reach out to volunteers and schedule them at the events. Tasks may include assisting with check-in and raffles, event set-up and breakdown, providing directions and information, assisting other volunteers and supporting staff members and coordination of music and singing.
Fundraisers
Tracy Earth Project seeks people with experience in local community fundraising, with the ability to raise funds from individuals and local businesses through events, online campaigns and other methods. Activities will include brainstorming fundraising ideas, soliciting local businesses for sponsorships, social media campaigns for fundraising and coordinating other fundraising events.
Folks interested in joining Tracy Earth Project may contact Jenny Wood at 831-234-7743, email TracyEarthProject@gmail.com, or go to Tracyearthproject.com.
