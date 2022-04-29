A 191-acre industrial project just east of Tracy could be up for annexation by the end of summer.
The city of Tracy last week released a draft environmental impact report on the Tracy Alliance Project, a proposal to annex six rural parcels on the east side of Paradise Avenue between Grant Line Road and Interstate 205.
The city describes the project as including up to 3.35 million square feet of warehouse and distribution development over the entire annexation, with three different landowners. The biggest part of the project will be two buildings, 807,000 square feet and 978,500 square feet, along Paradise Avenue on 122.44 acres owned by Tracy Alliance.
George Condon, Northern California partner with Dermody Properties, part of Tracy Alliance, said the buildings will be built on speculation, meaning that the developer will seek out users while the review and permitting processes are under way. He’s confident that potential users will come forward as construction progresses, with groundbreaking likely by spring of next year.
He noted that three buildings his company is presently working on in Stockton, including projects on Arch and Mariposa roads, have already gained interest.
“During construction we leased the first building, and so the market has been that way. It’s strong in that regard,” he said, adding that he expects the Tracy project will include improvement of Paradise Avenue as construction gets under way. “Once the walls are lifted I suspect we’ll see some leasing.”
That parcel will also include a 64,000-square-foot building, plus a stormwater basin and an area that will be devoted to a freeway interchange at Paradise Avenue and Interstate 205, with Paradise Avenue eventually connecting Tracy and the River Islands development.
Three parcels totaling 46.61 acres belong to Suvik Farms and could accommodate up to 1 million square feet of light industrial development. That land is under a Williamson Act contract, which protects farmland from development until 2026. The 22.17-acre Zuriakat parcel has the potential for 479,160 square feet of light industrial development.
The environmental impact report, released on April 20, spells out the potential effects of the land use change, including loss of farmland and increased traffic. It also takes a look at effects on air quality and wildlife habit. A group of buildings on a former dairy on the northeast corner of Grant Line Road and Paradise Avenue also would be demolished.
The release of the report last week starts a 45-day public review period, which concludes on June 3. Tracy Senior Planner Victoria Lombardo noted that the comment period will include a hearing before the Tracy Planning Commission at its May 25 meeting.
The final environmental impact report, which includes all of the responses to those comments, takes another month or two to complete, and will require approval from the planning commission and city council. The land would then require annexation into Tracy city limits, an action that the San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission would take.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
